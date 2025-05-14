Does Clown in a Cornfield have a post-credits scene? Explained

Clown in a Cornfield is a 2025 American film based on an eponymous novel by Adam Cesare. The horror novel came out in 2020 and was received well by critics. Cesare received the Bram Stoker Award for Best Young Adult Novel for the book that same year.

The novel features a sequel, titled Clown in a Cornfield 2: Frendo Lives. Fans were hopeful to see a post-credits scene in the first movie that would give them a sneak peek into a possible movie sequel. However, the movie does not have any post-credits scene.

Cast of Clown in a Cornfield with director Eli Craig at WonderCon 2025 (Image via Getty)

The slasher movie adaptation of Clown in a Cornfield was directed by Eli Craig, who co-wrote the screenplay with Carter Blanchard. The movie made its premiere on March 10, 2025, at the South by Southwest Film Festival. Following this, it made its cinema debut in the US on May 9, 2025.

Starring Katie Douglas, Aaron Abrams, and Carson MacCormac, the movie earned a rating of 6.3 on IMDb and 74% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Premise of Clown in a Cornfield

The movie is set in a small town in Missouri named Kettle Springs. The first scene opens with a group of teenagers in 1991, partying near an abandoned corn syrup factory. Two of them sneak away, and are brutally murdered by the mascot of the brand, Frendo the clown.

Fast forward to present day, Glenn Maybrook and his daughter, Quinn, relocate to Kettle Springs as Glenn assumes the position of the town's doctor. She befriends Cole at her new high school, who then introduces her to his other friends. This group is famous for creating horror parody videos on YouTube featuring one of them dressed as Frendo.

Glenn and Quinn Maybrook. (Image via Instagram/@clown_in_a_cornfield)

The murder mysteries begin again as Quinn spots a second Frendo in the background of one of these videos, and one of the friends in the group, Tucker, is murdered by an individual dressed as Frendo.

The horrors continue as the teens try to go about their normal lives, but one by one, the gruesome murders continue. They then decide to uncover the mystery of this Frendo impersonator.

What follows is a gory tale featuring jump-scares, unexpected revelations, and the depiction of community coming together to keep one another safe.

Why were fans expecting a post-credits scene?

The book sequel, Clown in a Cornfield 2: Frendo Lives, was published in August 2022. The story follows Quinn trying to move on with her life from the aftermath of the massacres in the first book. She faces much criticism and strange looks from the people she meets, until one day an attack by someone in a clown costume forces her to confront the gory past.

Frendo the Clown. Image via Instagram/@clown_in_a_cornfield

Viewers were hopeful of a post-credits scene at the end of the movie that would likely give them a glimpse into the continuation of this tale, and therefore affirm that a sequel would soon be on its way. However, no such clip was screened during or after the credits of the movie.

Clown in a Cornfield is available in theatres across the US. Details concerning the film's online streaming are not yet known.

