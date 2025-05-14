How long does Clown in a Cornfield movie run? Runtime and other details of the film explored

The horror slasher film Clown in a Cornfield was released in theaters on May 9, 2025, in the USA. Eli Craig directed the film. It is based on the 2020 novel of the same name by Adam Cesare. The project was acquired for distribution by RLJE Films and Shudder.

The story follows Quinn and her father, who have moved to Kettle Springs, Missouri, hoping for a quiet, fresh start. Instead, they find that the town has been suffering since the Baypen Corn Syrup factory closed down. Things take a turn for the worse when Frendo, the clown, emerges from the cornfields and starts killing off people from Kettle Springs, one by one.

As per Rotten Tomatoes, the horror slasher film Clown in a Cornfield has received a fresh score of 74% based on 120 reviews from critics so far. The film has a runtime of 1 hour and 36 minutes. Details regarding the ratings, plot, and cast for the project are discussed further in the article.

Trending

Clown in a Cornfield: Runtime, ratings, and trailer explored

Expand Tweet

As discussed above, Clown in a Cornfield has a runtime of 1 hour and 36 minutes. The slasher horror film has been rated R by the Motion Picture Association of America for teen drinking, language throughout, and bloody horror violence.

The trailer for Clown in a Cornfield was released on March 24, 2025, and is available on the official Shudder YouTube channel. The trailer begins with Quinn and her friend traveling in a car at night, as he shows her a Baypen clown musical box. As Quinn starts to play the musical box, they both get distracted and almost crash into a hunter carrying a deer he killed.

The clip then introduces the audience to the yearly Kettle Springs parade celebration. Quinn is informed by her new friends that the town gets together every year to celebrate Frendo, the clown on every Baypen corn syrup label. The clip then switches to a scene where Quinn and her friends are chilling in a barn. Tucker decides to prank her as Frendo, and her reaction is captured on camera by others.

While viewing the prank clip, she spots another clown in the background, who looks exactly like Frendo. The clown appears at Tucker's house to kill him, followed by a visit to Cole, whom he kills while he is bench pressing. While Quinn and her friends are at the barn again, a seemingly hurt Ginger appears out of the cornfield.

As Ginger suddenly drops down, Frendo appears from the cornfield holding a hunting weapon and starts hunting the others while they freak out and run. The clip then shows multiple horrifying scenes from the film of Frendo going on a killing frenzy. A comical moment amidst the chaos is shown, too, as Quinn and her friend struggle to use the old telephone.

The trailer ends with Quinn trying to escape in her car, but it fails to start, and Frendo catches up with her, leaving the viewers in suspense regarding her fate.

Cast and crew members for the slasher horror film

Aaron Abrams, Carson MacCormac, Katie Douglas, Kevin Durand, and Eli Craig attend "Clown In A Cornfield" New York Premiere at Greenpoint Terminal on April 29, 2025, in New York City. (Image via Getty)

Clown in a Cornfield was directed by Eli Craig, who also worked on the script with Carter Blanchard. The producers for the project include Marty Bowen, John Fischer, and Wyck Godfrey. The cinematography was done by Brian Pearson, and the project's music was scored by Brandon Roberts and Marcus Trumpp.

The cast for the project is led by Katie Douglas, who stars as Quinn Maybrook. Other notable cast members are Aaron Abrams as Glenn Maybrook, Carson MacCormac as Cole Hill, and Will Sasso as Sheriff Dunne. Verity Marks as Ronnie, Vincent Muller as Rust, and Cassandra Potenza as Janet also appear in the film.

The horror slasher film Clown in a Cornfield is available in theaters in the United States of America. As per Forbes, RLJE Films usually releases their projects digitally within a month, while Shudder takes up to three months from a movie's theatrical release. An announcement regarding the digital release can be expected soon from both.

Stay tuned with us for further updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sumit Yadav Sumit Adyaprasad Yadav is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He has an educational background in finance, and possesses a cumulative work experience of over four years. After his eldest sister inducted him into the world of shows and films, his penchant for writing naturally grew.



As an Entertainment writer, Sumit’s involvement with media and content extends beyond mere leisure. He engages with them by investing his attention, and seeks to extract meanings from permutations of these audio-visual forms. He upholds journalistic ethics by relying on multiple sources and subscribing to available content only after thorough fact-checking. His professional achievements comprise crafting monthly newsletter for a startup firm, and conducting multiple interviews with employees.



When Sumit is not busy writing about the latest trends in the entertainment industry, he likes to play football. His favorite actor is Robert Pattinson, as he admires the actor's growth after the Twilight film series and his selection of scripts. Know More