How long does Sinners movie run? Runtime and other details of the film explored

The American horror film Sinners was released in theaters on April 18, 2025, in the United States of America. The film was written, directed, and produced by Ryan Coogler. It was produced by Proximity Media, and the global distribution rights were acquired by Warner Bros. Pictures.

The official synopsis for the horror film, as per the Warner Bros. website, reads:

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Michael B. Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

As per Rotten Tomatoes, the horror film Sinners has an official runtime of 2 hours and 17 minutes. Details regarding the film's release, runtime, plot, and cast are discussed further in the article.

Sinners release and runtime details explored

As discussed above, Sinners has a runtime of 2 hours and 17 minutes, making it a bit longer than other typical horror genre movies. Along with its regular global theatrical release, the film also received an IMAX 70mm print release in 10 selected theaters.

In a video posted by the official Kodak YouTube channel, director Ryan Coogler explained the different aspect ratios for his horror movie and how it was filmed. After a brief explanation of the process, Ryan recommended the viewers watch the film in an IMAX 1.43:1 ratio theater to get the best experience. Very few theaters across the globe offer screenings in the mentioned aspect ratio.

“And if you’re especially lucky, you might live close to an IMAX 1.43:1 ratio theater, where you’ll get the full impact of every image how we intended you to see it,” Ryan explained in the video.

As per Variety, while Warner Bros. Pictures has yet to announce a digital release date, Sinners is already available for preorder on Walmart and Amazon. Preorders are open for DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD copies starting at $24.98 on Amazon. A 4K Ultra HD Steelbook edition containing Blu-ray, 4K, and digital copies along with limited-edition artwork and packaging is available for preorder for $39.99.

What is the horror film all about?

The official trailer for the horror movie Sinners was released on January 28, 2025, on the official Warner Bros. YouTube channel. The clip begins with twin brothers Elijah "Smoke" and Elias "Stack" Moore meeting up with racist landowner Hogwood to purchase a sawmill to start a juke joint for the local Black community in 1932.

The scene is then followed by Annie, Smoke's wife and also a hoodoo practitioner, narrating about a legend, while Sammie Moore performs his music.

"There are legends of people with the gift of making music so true...it can conjure spirits from the past and the future. This gift can bring fame and fortune, but it can also pierce the veil between life and death," said Annie.

The scene is followed by the brothers promoting their juke joint and Stack meeting up with his love interest, Mary. Later, an armed vampire group surrounds the sawmill and threatens the community if they are not allowed to enter. The clip also shows the leader, an Irish-immigrant vampire called Remmick, turning a couple into vampires.

A series of scenes featuring Smoke protecting his people is shown, followed by him and a few others backing off from a blood-drenched Mary. She warns them that the vampires are going to kill every single one of them. The scene then cuts to multiple action sequences featuring Smoke.

The trailer ends with the scene between the brothers, where Stack has apparently been turned into a vampire and is making his case to his brother to be let in. Smoke is warned by his wife that the person outside is not his brother as he starts aggressively banging his head on the door.

Cast and crew for Sinners

Jack O'Connell, Omar Benson Miller, Wunmi Mosaku, Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Jayne Lawson, Miles Caton, Li Jun Li and Delroy Lindo attend the "Sinners" European Premiere at the Cineworld Leicester Square on April 14, 2025, in London, England. (Image via Getty)

The horror movie is written, directed, and produced by Ryan Coogler. Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian are the other producers involved in the project. Ludwig Göransson composed the score and also served as an executive producer. The credited cinematographer was Autumn Durald Arkapaw for the project.

The cast is led by Michael B. Jordan, who features in a dual role as twin brothers Elijah "Smoke" Moore and Eliass "Stack" Moore. Other notable cast members include Hailee Steinfeld as Mary, Miles Caton as Sammie "Preacher Boy" Moore, Wunmi Mosaku as Annie, and Jack O'Connell as Remmick.

Sinners is available in selected theaters in the United States of America. An announcement regarding its digital release should be expected soon from Warner Bros.

