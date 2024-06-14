Does Inside Out 2 have LGBT community reference? Explained 

The long-awaited sequel of the 2015 Pixar animated movie Inside Out 2 hit theaters on June 14. The movie has released to positive reviews from all corners of the internet and seems to have made a brilliant first impression on fans.

However, there are a number of ways in which the trailers and the marketing material of the movie had suggested that it will see the evolution of Riley into a bisexual teenager.

This had led to hope that Inside Out 2 will mark arguably Pixar’s first animated offering which will have some sort of LGBT-positive representation. Notably, Riley as a character does not quite emerge as an LGBT icon just yet.

However, that is not to say that the movie did not include a range of PG-rated references that may as well be depicting a story of a teenager who may still discover further facets of her identity in the future.

Inside Out 2 only included minor LGBT references

The movie has been praised for perfectly portraying the various emotions of Riley as she begins her journey of puberty. Riley is depicted as a confused girl who is still out discovering her identity.

Inside Out 2 saw plenty of references to Riley’s past crushes and imaginary boyfriends. Further, she is seen having a bit of a crush, perhaps in merely a plutonic way, on Valentina Ortiz, who is voiced in the movie by Lilimar.

Regardless, the only piece of real evidence that points to Riley still not conforming to any gender is the fact that some of her emotions are depicted as male.

That however, is not true for the emotions of her mother, who are all seen as female characters. All of Riley’s father’s emotions are also depicted male, which suggests that Riley is still on her way to conforming to one identity.

Riley has a total of 10 emotions in Inside Out 2, out of which anger, anxiety, joy, fear, anxiety and embarassment are shown as male characters. This can mean two things. Her emotions either give clues to the eventual identity that she will conform to, when she grows up.

It might as well simply be aimed to represent the kind of confusion kids are bound to feel at this age, which suggests that Riley’s journey is set to continue in the coming time.

As far as Inside Out 2 is concerned, the movie gives fans a hilarious, confusing, and chaotic look into how the arrival of puberty might feel, and has a hilarious ensemble of voice characters that add value to the movie. Inside Out 2 has started off with a 92% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, and currently has an IMDB rating of 8.

All signs point to the possibility that Pixar has hit a home run with respect to the sequel as well, and is intent on perfectly capturing Riley’s journey into adulthood.