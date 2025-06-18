  • home icon
Does The Phoenician Scheme have a post-credit scene? Details explored

By Ankit Raj
Published Jun 18, 2025 12:32 GMT
Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda (Original image via Apple TV+)
The Phoenician Scheme is a comedy-drama film by writer-director Wes Anderson, who is known for exploring dysfunctional family dynamics through his films. His latest venture is a black comedy that he co-wrote with Roman Coppola.

The film is primarily set in Germany and tells the story of a family and their business, as per its official description.

The film has no post- or mid-credit scene, so fans can walk out of the theatre after the film ends without the fear of missing anything. However, the credits scene does showcase some exquisite pieces of artwork as the names of people involved with the project appear on the screen.

The Phoenician Scheme premiered on May 18, 2025, at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where it competed for the Palme d'Or before releasing across the United States on May 30, 2025.

The majority of MCU films featured an end-credit scene, which other studios adopted to increase the likelihood of a spin-off or sequel. So, audiences often anticipate every big movie to have a scene after the credits roll.

What is The Phoenician Scheme about?

The official synopsis of the film describes it as a story about a family and a family business. The story follows Zsa-zsa Korda, played by Benicio del Toro, a ruthless industrialist who repeatedly cheats death.

Faced with his mortality, attempts to reconcile with his estranged daughter, Liesl, who had become a devout nun. Korda aimed to make her his heir and involve her in his ambitious, potentially corrupt, infrastructure project.

Their quest to secure funding from eccentric investors takes them to various parts of the world, forming the comedic and suspenseful core that Wes Anderson is associated with.

The film explores themes of redemption, the complex bond between father and daughter, and the moral ambiguities of immense wealth and power, all presented in perfect symmetry with the director's signature whimsical style.

The cast of The Phoenician Scheme

Below is the list of actors and the roles they played in the film:

  • Benicio del Toro as Zsa-zsa Korda
  • Mia Threapleton as Sister Liesl
  • Michael Cera as Bjørn Lund
  • Riz Ahmed as Prince Farouk
  • Tom Hanks as Leland
  • Bryan Cranston as Reagan
  • Mathieu Amalric as Marseille Bob
  • Richard Ayoade as Sergio
  • Jeffrey Wright as Marty
  • Scarlett Johansson as Cousin Hilda
  • Benedict Cumberbatch as Uncle Nubar
  • Rupert Friend as Excalibur
  • Hope Davis as Mother Superior
  • Bill Murray as God
  • Charlotte Gainsbourg as Korda's 1st Wife
  • Willem Dafoe as Knave
  • F. Murray Abraham as Prophet
  • Stephen Park as Pilot
  • Alex Jennings as Broadcloth
  • Jason Watkins as Notary
  • Donald Sumpter as Chairman
  • Scott Shepherd as Field Reporter
  • Karl Markovics as Hermit
  • Tonio Arango as Assassin #1
  • Stéphane Bak as Radical Freedom Militia Corps 1
  • Aysha Joy Samuel as Radical Freedom Militia Corps 2
  • Mohamed Chahrour as Marseille Bob's Bodyguard
  • Imke Büchel as Governess
  • Anna Bardorf as Governess
  • Imad Mardnli as Farouk's Bodyguard
  • Jaime Ferkic as Chauffeur
  • Beatrice Campbell as Young Liesl
The Phoenician Scheme was released in the United States on May 30, 2025. Stay tuned for more news and updates on other upcoming films and TV shows.

Edited by Prem Deshpande
