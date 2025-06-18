Does The Phoenician Scheme have a post-credit scene? Details explored

The Phoenician Scheme is a comedy-drama film by writer-director Wes Anderson, who is known for exploring dysfunctional family dynamics through his films. His latest venture is a black comedy that he co-wrote with Roman Coppola.

The film is primarily set in Germany and tells the story of a family and their business, as per its official description.

The film has no post- or mid-credit scene, so fans can walk out of the theatre after the film ends without the fear of missing anything. However, the credits scene does showcase some exquisite pieces of artwork as the names of people involved with the project appear on the screen.

The Phoenician Scheme premiered on May 18, 2025, at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where it competed for the Palme d'Or before releasing across the United States on May 30, 2025.

The majority of MCU films featured an end-credit scene, which other studios adopted to increase the likelihood of a spin-off or sequel. So, audiences often anticipate every big movie to have a scene after the credits roll.

What is The Phoenician Scheme about?

The official synopsis of the film describes it as a story about a family and a family business. The story follows Zsa-zsa Korda, played by Benicio del Toro, a ruthless industrialist who repeatedly cheats death.

Faced with his mortality, attempts to reconcile with his estranged daughter, Liesl, who had become a devout nun. Korda aimed to make her his heir and involve her in his ambitious, potentially corrupt, infrastructure project.

Their quest to secure funding from eccentric investors takes them to various parts of the world, forming the comedic and suspenseful core that Wes Anderson is associated with.

The film explores themes of redemption, the complex bond between father and daughter, and the moral ambiguities of immense wealth and power, all presented in perfect symmetry with the director's signature whimsical style.

The cast of The Phoenician Scheme

Below is the list of actors and the roles they played in the film:

Benicio del Toro as Zsa-zsa Korda

Mia Threapleton as Sister Liesl

Michael Cera as Bjørn Lund

Riz Ahmed as Prince Farouk

Tom Hanks as Leland

Bryan Cranston as Reagan

Mathieu Amalric as Marseille Bob

Richard Ayoade as Sergio

Jeffrey Wright as Marty

Scarlett Johansson as Cousin Hilda

Benedict Cumberbatch as Uncle Nubar

Rupert Friend as Excalibur

Hope Davis as Mother Superior

Bill Murray as God

Charlotte Gainsbourg as Korda's 1st Wife

Willem Dafoe as Knave

F. Murray Abraham as Prophet

Stephen Park as Pilot

Alex Jennings as Broadcloth

Jason Watkins as Notary

Donald Sumpter as Chairman

Scott Shepherd as Field Reporter

Karl Markovics as Hermit

Tonio Arango as Assassin #1

Stéphane Bak as Radical Freedom Militia Corps 1

Aysha Joy Samuel as Radical Freedom Militia Corps 2

Mohamed Chahrour as Marseille Bob's Bodyguard

Imke Büchel as Governess

Anna Bardorf as Governess

Imad Mardnli as Farouk's Bodyguard

Jaime Ferkic as Chauffeur

Beatrice Campbell as Young Liesl

The Phoenician Scheme was released in the United States on May 30, 2025. Stay tuned for more news and updates on other upcoming films and TV shows.

