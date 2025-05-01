Does Thunderbolts* have a post-credits scene? Explained

Thunderbolts* is finally out in cinemas on May 1, 2025, and it introduces a new kind of Marvel heroes. A brand-new team-up movie that puts Yelena Belova, U.S. Agent, Ghost, Red Guardian, and the Winter Soldier together as they take on Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, the movie sees them go on a transformative journey as they all face their past while trying to shape a future for themselves.

With Thunderbolts*, fans will want to stay back after the credits start rolling, as it does pack two surprises. Like most Marvel movies, there is a mid- and post-credits scene in this film. While the mid-credits scene is used to pay off a joke that was set up in the film in the first half, the post-credits scene helps set up an upcoming Marvel Studios film.

So, for those wondering whether they should stay back once the credits start rolling for Thunderbolts*, they absolutely should.

Warning: Spoilers for the Marvel Studios film to follow.

Thunderbolts* post-credits scene sees The Fantastic Four come to Earth-616

In the mid-credits scene of Thunderbolts*, fans get to see the Red Guardian trying to make a lady buy the new Wheaties cereal box with the team featured on it. However, he is unsuccessful in doing so.

The scene itself is played like a joke, referencing a scene earlier in the film where Red Guardian was talking about how he would like to be on the box after being recognized as a hero.

However, it's the second scene that has more of an impact on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At the end of the film, the team is now recognized as the New Avengers.

Unfortunately for them, Sam Wilson, aka Captain America, is suing them as he owns the trademark to the Avengers branding, and the team contemplates what to do next.

Yelena then mentions a crisis happening in space, and Red Guardians asks Bob why he can't become Sentry and check it out. Bob then confirms that if he uses his powers, then his evil half, The Void, will return as well.

Just then, an unidentified ship appears from outer space with the team checking on it, only for it to be revealed that it is carrying The Fantastic Four as it features their logo on the side.

As it has already been confirmed that The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be taking place in an alternative universe, the post-credits scene for Thunderbolts* confirms that they will eventually end up in the mainline Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fans can check out The Fantastic Four: First Steps when it premieres in theatres on July 25, 2025.

What is the plot of Thunderbolts*?

The new Marvel film is directed by Jake Schreier, who brings a brand-new team to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After being sent out on a mission by Valentina to wipe out some evidence, Yelena Belova encounters U.S. Agent and Ghost, and realizes that they all have been set up to take each other out.

When the conspiracy about Project Sentry comes out, the three then team up with the Winter Soldier, Red Guardian, and Bob to take out Valentina.

The film is playing in cinemas right now.

