“That’s one cool looking popcorn bucket!”- Thunderbolts* popcorn bucket incites excitement across the internet

Marvel Studios' upcoming film Thunderbolts* is set to hit theaters on May 2, 2025. Cinemark has revealed special collectible popcorn buckets ahead of the film's release, making fans excited. One of these collectible tins features a design of Red Guardian, making it a special item for fans.

Previously, collectible popcorn buckets were mainly distributed at movie premieres and press events. During that time, the limited-edition buckets that fans received were usually generic tins with decorations from the movie theme. Meanwhile, some amusement parks, like Disneyland and Universal Studios, sell specially-shaped buckets based on their intellectual property, which come at a high cost.

The story of Thunderbolts* centers around a group of antiheroes who go on a dangerous mission, where they face their past. The upcoming action-packed film is directed by Jake Schreier and features a star-studded cast which includes David Harbor, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Ahead of the film's release, fans shared their reactions to the buckets, expressing excitement over the unique designs.

An x user, @JKLM0521, commented:

"That’s one cool looking popcorn bucket!"

Many others shared similar thoughts about the unique designs.

"I want this so bad!" another user commented.

"Popcorn's ready before the thunder even hits," another user said.

"Not too shabby, not too shabby indeed!!" another user commented.

The online reactions have been largely positive, with users expressing their excitement and joy through comments. Some are writing funny things while others are praising the bucket.

"This is one of the better popcorn bucket designs of late," another user said.

"Lowkey? This might be the coolest Marvel bucket yet. Thoughts?" another user commented.

"Reminds me of the dog wearing the Daredevil mask," another user said.

What is Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* all about? Explored

The story of Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* sheds light on a team of antiheroes, including Red Guardian, Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, U.S. Agent, Ghost, and Taskmaster, who are brought together to complete a dangerous mission. Each has a difficult past and different reasons for doing what they do, often torn between right and wrong.

During the mission, these characters must confront their past and the wrongs they have done. Initially, they do not all get along, but amid the difficulties and dangers of the mission, they learn to work together.

They not only face external threats, but also internal problems. In the end, the mission tests their limits and forces them to question what it really means to be a hero.

The film focuses on recovery, complex aspects of morality, and the idea that even people who have done wrong can make a difference. The film presents a complex view of heroism, with characters who are not completely perfect, but come together for a common goal.

Introducing Thunderbolts*'s villain Sentry

Sentry (Image via YouTube/ Marvel Entertainment)

Sentry is a Marvel Comics superhero with the strength of "a million exploding suns," and his real name is Robert Reynolds. The Void is a dark and destructive force that became linked to Reynolds when he became Sentry.

It is a symbol and counterforce to his negative characteristics. The Void is more of a force than a person and can transform into any form at will.

As the release of the fim approaches, fans are excited about the film's new direction, which sees a team of antiheroes confront their past and the definition of what it means to be a hero.

Thunderbolts* will release in theaters on May 2, 2025.

