"Why can't I see his face" - Lewis Pullman's new look in Thunderbolts* has left fans curious and worried at the same time

Lewis Pullman joined the cast of the MCU's upcoming film Thunderbolts* as Bob, also known as Sentry/The Void. Directed by Jake Schreier, the movie follows the titular group of antiheroes led by Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes on a mission to save the world in the absence of the Avengers.

Pullman's Bob is a multifaceted character whose evil persona, The Void, is capable of causing huge destruction. A new look at the character has been revealed.

Some fans aren't very impressed with Lewis Pullman's new look, with one tweeting:

"Why can't i see his face"

Others expressed similar sentiments.

"Where is the look you mentioned??" - another wrote.

"Oh great a flying shadow." - one mused.

"I wish I can see his face though" - another added.

Fans continued to respond.

"Silhouette Sniper" - one mused.

"Textures haven't loaded yet" - another added.

"So much grey" - one wrote.

The pictures are of Lewis Pullman's Sentry's alter-ego, The Void. For those unversed, The Void is one of the most dangerous villains in Marvel Comics.

His powers range from immortality and raising the dead to energy manipulation, super-strength and telekinesis. In a trailer released for the movie, the Void can be seen turning people into shadows with the wave of a hand.

Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier claims the film has Toy Story 3 influences

Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, David Harbour's Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell’s John Walker, Hannah John-Kamen’s Ghost, Olga Kurylenko's Taskmaster, Sebastian Stan's Winter Soldier and Lewis Pullman's mysterious Bob put together in a team would certainly not be the goverment's first choice to save the world.

However, Julia Louis-Dreyfus's Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and the team's leader, Bucky, are convinced that they will be able to do it if they just believe in themselves.

In an interview with Empire for the world-exclusive Thunderbolts* issue published on March 6, 2025, Jake Schreier revealed that the movie's storyline of the mismatched team being forced to work together has influences from Reservoir Dogs, Ronin, Mission: Impossible- Ghost Protocol and Toy Story 3.

Speaking about how the last of these influenced the movie, Schreier said:

"I had Toy Story 3 in there. It wasn’t as focused on a genre as much as dynamics amongst characters. They all have that dynamic of a team that is thrown together."

In his opinion, the furnace sequence of the Pixar animated film worked so well because the audience began caring for the characters and wanted to learn whether they would be able to make it out together. Thunderbolts* has similar elements.

Explaining his perspective about this bunch of misfits who have suffered plenty themselves, he said:

"You’re talking about a group of characters that have done a lot of bad things, and maybe are struggling with feeling good about themselves."

Schreier concluded:

"There’s an element that does speak to mental health, and loneliness, and how some of the darkness that we experience in our lives can’t be necessarily fixed, but can only really be made lighter through connection and finding others."

Thunderbolts* will be in theaters from May 2, 2025.

