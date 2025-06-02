Dog Man ending explained: Why did Petey decide to get Li'l Petey back?

The animated superhero comedy film Dog Man, which was released in the United States on January 31, 2025, is currently available for rent and purchase on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. The film, which has mostly received a positive response from the audience, follows the titular character, a half-man, half-dog hybrid whose aim is to protect the city from evil forces.
One of his biggest enemies in the film is Petey, an orange cat, who goes to extreme lengths to destroy him. For the same, he even creates a clone of himself with his traits. He calls him Li'l Petey. However, his clone is far from being a wrongdoer.
After Petey abandons him for being too good, Dog Man adopts him and cares for him as his own. Later, Petey discovers a set of pictures drawn by Li'l Petey depicting both of them as a family, and feels bad for giving him up. After he learns that Dog Man is taking care of Li'l Petey, he kidnaps him with the help of his robot, 80-HD.
Petey decides to get Li'l Petey back from Dog Man when he learns how much he cared for him
In an effort to antagonize the titular character in Dog Man, Petey decides to clone himself. The result is a younger version of Petey, who lacks many of his traits; in fact, they are quite the opposite of his.
Li'l Petey is kind and generous, and when he learns that Petey is planning to resurrect Flippy, the evil fish, he tries to stop him. However, his efforts go to waste, as Petey abandons him in a cardboard box. Dog Man finds Li'l Petey and takes him along. The two start spending time at his house and form a good bond.
Meanwhile, at his place, Petey discovers a collection of pictures drawn by Li'l Petey that makes him go back on his decision to abandon him. He discovers the pictures where Li'l Petey has depicted himself and Petey as a family. It makes him sad, and he uses his robot to bring him back.
Petey decides to be on the good side after he learns about the effect his ways can have on the people
After Petey reconnects with Li'l Petey, the two share several bonding moments with the former, even realizing how wrong he has been in his ways. Almost around the same time, Petey learns about Flippy's resurrection and how he is on his way to wreak havoc on the people.
Now with a slightly changed conscience, Petey decides to pair up with Dog Man and help him. After some back and forth, the good side eventually succeeds in defeating Flippy, marking the win of good over evil. Not only that, but Flippy is also arrested for his misdemeanors.
Petey shares joint custody of Li'l Petey with Dog Man
After everything is over, Petey becomes a do-gooder due to his actions, but refuses to be addressed as such. He also has a change of heart and agrees to share joint custody of Li'l Petey with Dog Man, considering how fond he is of him.
He also gives him a new ball, as he lost his old one while trying to save Petey from falling into the lava. He returns to his place with a change of heart and a clearer perspective on life.
