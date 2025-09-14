Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the movie

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is the final chapter in one of the greatest period dramas in recent history. Since the show first aired in 2010, fans worldwide have been transported into the world of the Crawley family and their servants at the historic Highclere Castle.With its story, historical setting, and incisive observations on tradition against change, Downton Abbey occupied a special space in television and cinema. The final film not only promises to bring together loose ends but also offers the fans a final opportunity to return to the world they have loved for over a decade.Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale soundtrack features a complete collection of John Lunn’s evocative score. It blends new compositions with beloved themes from the series to capture the grandeur and emotion of the film.What is the full soundtrack of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale?Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale (Image via Instagram/@downtonabbey_official)The score of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, composed by John Lunn once more, has always been at the heart of the series' identity. Here's the complete list of the soundtrack of the movieA night in Piccadilly / I'll See You Again - John Lunn, Noël Coward, Marilyn Cutts (3:41)The London Season - John Lunn (0:58)Mary, alone again - John Lunn (1:20)Home at last - John Lunn (1:31)Mr Sambrook - John Lunn (2:52)Goodbye and welcome - John Lunn (0:53)A happy return - John Lunn (1:33)The County Show - John Lunn (1:09)Ascot Races 1930 - John Lunn (2:17)The Gold Cup - John Lunn (1:21)A question of property - John Lunn (1:22)Wives can have secrets - John Lunn (0:51)Private Lives - John Lunn (2:09)The Stately Homes of England - John Lunn, Noël Coward, Alex Parker (0:38)Dance, Little Lady - John Lunn, Noël Coward, Alex Parker (1:03)Prodigal daughter - John Lunn (2:00)Poor Little Rich Girl - John Lunn, Noël Coward, Arty Froushan, Dominic West (2:10)Mary restored - John Lunn (1:47)The Crown is passed - John Lunn (4:20)Amen to that - John Lunn (2:06)End titles - John Lunn (3:49)Read more: Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale explained: Does Lady Mary finally take over Downton Abbey?What happens in Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDownton Abbey: The Grand Finale's storyline takes place in 1930, representing individual and societal milestones for the Crawley family. Family drama, scandal, and perseverance blend in the movie as the Crawleys (except Mary) watch a London play, where they meet up again with former butler Thomas Barrow, who is now happily settled as Guy Dexter's partner.Later in the year, Lady Mary's divorce from Henry Talbot is announced, and she is shamed in royal society and in danger of bringing scandal to the family. Meanwhile, Cora's brother Harold comes from America with his money man Gus Sambrook, whose questionable influence becomes involved with Mary in both a romance and a scandal.As Gus pushes the Crawleys into ventures with gambling stakes, Mary is blackmailed after their affair. The family is torn apart by financial hardship and social repercussions, but Tom Branson and Bertie Pelham remind Robert that Mary's vision is the way to a future for Downton.The film's climax intensifies as Gus's schemes are revealed, with him being a conman who cheated Harold. With Edith's confrontation and Mary's ultimate rejection, the family saves Downton from destruction. Reputation is regained when Edith and Cora invite Guy Dexter, Noël Coward, and Barrow to dine at the Abbey and make the occasion a public success.Isobel runs the county fair, toppling old-fashioned traditions and bringing the servants into positions of power, reinforcing the show's theme of new times. Ultimately, Robert and Cora retire to the Dower house, leaving Downton Abbey's legacy in Mary's complete charge.The final shots are filled with nostalgia. Mary looks back over her family's past and the run of the series, while the Crawleys and their loved ones step out into a future uncertain and yet hopeful. This seals the finale as a tearful goodbye to the much-loved saga.Read more: Is Maggie Smith in Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale? Details exploredFor the unversed, the movie released on September 12, 2025.