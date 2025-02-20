Drop: Release date, cast, trailer, and everything to know about the movie starring Meghann Fahy

The upcoming mystery thriller film Drop is Blumhouse's next venture. The production company is well known for its horror projects. It has produced some of the most popular horror films such as M3GAN, the Insidious franchise, and last year's James McAvoy starrer Speak No Evil.

Ad

Drop leans more towards a thriller than a horror, but it has all the other elements that are typically present in a Blumhouse production. These elements include well-known actors, high concepts, and a small budget.

It is set for release on April 11, 2025, and stars The Perfect Couple actress Meghann Fahy in the lead role. Keep reading to learn about the movie's release date, plot, and other such details.

Can prime numbers be dangerous? More about Apple TV+'s new conspiracy thriller HERE

When will Drop be released?

Ad

Trending

Blumhouse releases five to eight films every year, and 2025 is going to be no different. In a Deadline report dated May 16, 2024, the release dates for two new movies were revealed.

One of these movies was Drop, which is scheduled for release on April 11, 2025. The other new movie is The Woman in the Yard, which is set to hit the theaters on March 28, 2025.

What is Drop about?

A still from Drop (Image via Universal Pictures/YouTube)

The mystery thriller sees a widowed mother named Violet go on a first date with Henry at a fancy restaurant. Things seem to be going well until she starts getting random airdrops on her phone out of the blue. She is told to be silent about it or the person she sees in her home's security cameras will kill her son and babysitting sister.

Ad

The final instruction that Violet receives is to kill her date Henry. She tries to find the person who is clearly in the restaurant, but it is nearly not as easy as it may sound. The clock keeps ticking on her son's life as she desperately tries to find the antagonist.

Who stars in Drop?

A still from Drop (Image via Universal Pictures/YouTube)

The movie sees The White Lotus actress Meghann Fahy in the role of the widowed mother, Violet. Meanwhile, Brandon Sklenar plays the character of Violet's date, Henry. Other actors who appear in the movie include:

Ad

Violett Beane as Violet's sister

Jacob Robinson as Violet's son

Travis Nelson as Connor

Gabrielle Ryan Spring

Reed Diamond

Ed Weeks

Jeffery Self

Is there a trailer for Drop?

A trailer for the movie was released on January 22, 2025. This trailer makes it clear that viewers are in for an intense and thrilling ride as Violet desperately tries to find out the person at the restaurant who has been airdropping her those pictures. She is not allowed to tell Henry and she is running out of time which is putting her son at risk.

Ad

You can watch the trailer below:

Ad

Direction and production

Ad

Christopher Landon has directed the film from a script by Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach. Landon is the writer behind most of the movies from the Paranormal Activity found-footage series, and he also directed Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones.

Jacobs and Roach have previously worked on the scripts for Blumhouse's Truth or Dare and Fantasy Island. Jason Blum and Michael Bay have produced the movie for Blumhouse, while Brad Fuller and Cameron Fuller have produced for Platinum Dunes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback