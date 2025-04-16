Drop soundtrack: A list of every song in the movie

The American thriller Drop premiered at SXSW on March 9, 2025, and came out on April 11, 2025, thanks to Universal Pictures. Directed by Christopher Landon and written by Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach, Meghann Fahy, Brandon Sklenar, Violett Beane, and Jeffery Self are just a few of the famous stars in the movie.

The plot is about Violet, who has just started dating again after her abusive husband died in an accident. Violet is on a date at a high-rise restaurant when she starts getting threatening "Digi-Drops" that get worse and become life-threatening.

She tries to figure out who sent these messages with the help of her date, Henry. This leads to a fierce battle for survival. The songs in the movie's soundtrack add to its tense atmosphere and make it even scarier.

Bear McCreary, who has won an Emmy for his work on shows like The Walking Dead and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, wrote the music for Drop. The album could be streamed or downloaded starting April 11, 2025.

Drop soundtrack: List of all songs in the movie

There are 11 songs in the film, with a cumulative runtime of 35 minutes and 42 seconds. The soundtrack blends various emotional cues and moments of suspense to match the film’s intense pacing and dramatic shifts.

Below is the complete list of songs featured in the Drop soundtrack:

Drop Main Title (2:23) Palate (2:34) Security Camera (3:34) Initial Endeavor (2:53) Out of Range (5:00) Prelude to a Kiss (2:41) A Tip for Hope (2:02) Scars from the Past (2:09) Domestic Violet (1:41) Yahtzee (2:00) Home Invasion (7:15)

About the music composer

Bear McCreary is a famous American composer known for making music for movies, TV shows, and video games. He has created music for many well-known TV shows and video games, including Battlestar GalacticaI, The Walking Dead, Outlander, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and God of War and Call of Duty: Vanguard.

McCreary's work has received significant attention. For example, his music in Outlander was nominated for an Emmy, and the main title of Da Vinci's Demons won an Emmy.

McCreary was born in Bellingham, Washington, and grew up in a musical family. He learned to play the piano classically and taught himself to play the accordion. He attended the USC Thornton School of Music and learned from the famous composer Elmer Bernstein.

Plot of Drop (2025)

Violet Gates is a mother who, after losing her abusive husband, Blake, to an accident, slowly starts dating again after a long breakup. Violet leaves her young son Toby with her sister Jen to go on a first date with photographer Henry Campbell, whom she met on a dating app.

The date takes place at Palate, a high-rise restaurant. When Violet starts getting strange and scary messages from an unknown source called "Digi-Drops," what begins as an exciting new chapter quickly becomes a nightmare.

The messages get worse and scarier as Violet tries to stay calm and keep going on her date. Henry senses that she is upset and helps her look into who is torturing her because he thinks the person could be nearby.

While this is happening, Violet meets several people in the restaurant, such as the bartender Cara, the pianist Phil, and other customers. Things get worse when Violet's abuser tells her to look at the security cameras in her home. That's when she finds out that her sister Jen has been attacked and her son is being held hostage.

Violet is tricked into doing more and more dangerous things as the night goes on, like getting evidence from Henry's bag and poisoning him. Violet eventually finds out that her tormentor is actually Richard and that he is trying to frame her for a murder that has something to do with a crooked mayor and Henry's planned testimony.

Violet has to fight for her life and her family's safety in the final showdown, which turns into a dramatic and deadly fight.

Drop is running in theaters now.

