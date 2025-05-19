Dumbledore felt wise as a kid, but as an adult, I can't unsee the cold strategy in his kindness

Professor Albus Dumbledore is introduced in the Harry Potter book series by J. K. Rowling as one of the most powerful and influential wizards of his time. As the headmaster of Hogwarts, he was instrumental in defeating Voldemort and securing the future of the Wizarding World. In the books, he is touted as the only wizard the Dark Lord ever feared.

The enigmatic character was portrayed by Richard Harris in the first two film adaptations—Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, released in 2001, and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, released in 2002. Michael Gambon played the role in the franchise's remaining six films, which were released between 2004 and 2011.

When I watched the film series during its original run, I was in awe of Dumbledore's wisdom and charming personality. It's what made him one of my favorite characters, alongside Hermione Granger. Sadly, my perception of him has changed after rewatching the film series recently.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion.

Is Albus Dumbledore a force for good in the Harry Potter films?

Despite being an authoritative figure, Albus Dumbledore was known for his kindness, humility, wisdom, and determination. Moreover, J. K. Rowling has described the character as "the epitome of goodness" in several interviews. He also displayed a childlike playfulness in the presence of Harry, Ron, and Hermione, which endeared him to me.

His calm temperament, gifted insight, and unmatched magical powers made him the only person in the Wizarding World capable of taking on Voldemort.

He was also the only one to know the full contents of the prophecy that claimed "neither can live while the other survives," in relation to the fates of Harry Potter and Voldemort. Harry was destined to either kill the Dark Lord or die in the pursuit. Voldemort was determined to rule over the Wizarding World forever by cheating death, and Harry was the only one standing in his way.

Dumbledore understood the weight of the sacrifice expected from Harry and hence, prepared him to face Voldemort in an epic showdown of good vs. evil. He acted as Harry's mentor and shielded him from the prophecy so that he could have a normal life with his friends for as long as possible.

Nevertheless, he was always present at important crossroads of his life, guiding him with the relevant information to help him on his destined path.

A look at Dumbledore's manipulative ways

However, rewatching the film series again as an adult made me see Dumbledore's actions in a new light. He saw the young boy as a means to destroy Voldemort more than anything else. His singular focus on defeating the Dark Lord forced him to overlook Harry's best interest and leave him in unfavorable situations, despite genuinely caring for him.

He decided to leave the baby with his aunt, Petunia Dursley. This was meant to keep Harry physically safe. Lily Potter’s love had created a magical protection. Because Petunia was Lily’s sister, that protection worked through her as well. It could keep Harry safe from Voldemort.

Unfortunately, Petunia, her husband Vernon, and their son Dudley were very unkind to Harry. They mistreated him for the first 11 years of his life. Dumbledore was aware of Harry's plight but did nothing to end the young boy's misery.

Additionally, he may not have been as benevolent as I thought before since he used Harry as a pawn in his grand scheme. He kept Harry in the dark about his own prophecy until the right time, thus taking away his own agency. He protected Harry from danger on several occasions and kept him alive at all costs, but it was to further his own agenda.

Furthermore, Dumbledore was very measured, almost calculative, in his approach towards Harry. He would willingly put Harry in miserable situations and ignore his best interests if they were at odds with his own plan. In Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Severus Snape condemns the headmaster for using Harry.

"You've been raising him like a pig for slaughter," he says.

But Dumbledore strongly believed that the end result was more important than how it was achieved. As he worked towards defeating Voldemort for good, he had to deal with new challenges and tough moral choices that pushed him constantly. Even with his personal flaws, Dumbledore led Harry and the Wizarding world toward a future without Voldemort’s power.

Viewers can revisit the magical world of Harry Potter by streaming the entire film series on Max and Peacock.

