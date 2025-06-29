Elio records the worst box office opening of any Pixar film to date

Elio is an animated science fiction adventure film by Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, and Adrian Molina from a screenplay by Julia Cho, Mark Hammer, and Mike Jones. It is produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures.

The story revolves around a young space fanatic who is more interested in exploring the skies than in his school life. He often dreams of getting abducted by the aliens so that his imagination would finally be satisfied. However, his obsession will take him to adventures he never even dreamed about.

The film was released in theatres across the United States on June 20, 2025. The box office performance of the project has been below expectations. It only managed to gather $21 million in North America and $14 million internationally on the opening weekend, which is the worst opening for a Pixar movie, as per Variety.

Trending

The lead voice actors in the movie include Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldaña, Remy Edgerly, Brandon Moon, Brad Garrett, and Jameela Jamil, among several others.

Elio replaced Elemental as the lowest Pixar opener

As mentioned above, despite positive reviews from critics and viewers, the latest Pixar film has only managed to gross $21 million in North America and $14 million internationally in the opening weekend.

Pixar is known for groundbreaking animated film series such as Toy Story, Finding Nemo, and The Incredibles. Its last outing, Inside Out 2, made over $1.7 billion globally, as per The Guardian.

The same weekend, the box office was dominated by the live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon, which made $37 million in the second weekend. 28 Years Later finished the second place, making $30 million in North America and $60 million globally.

Despite the low opening, Elio might get more eyeballs due to positive word of mouth. Pixar had a similar experience with its 2023 film Elemental, which was the lowest opener for the studio. It opened with $29.6 million domestically and $44.5 million globally, but reached an overall collection of around $500 million.

What is the film about?

The film is an adventure drama that takes its viewers on a ride with the titular character. It explores the themes of childhood wonder and untamed imagination, while also focusing on childhood loneliness and vulnerability. The official synopsis reads:

"For centuries, people have called out to the universe looking for answers. In Disney and Pixar’s original, all-new feature film “Elio,” the universe calls back! The cosmic misadventure introduces Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination and a huge alien obsession."

It continues:

“He’s an unusual kid who’s obsessed with getting abducted by aliens,” says director Domee Shi. Elio feels like there’s nothing for him on Earth—he dreams of going to another world where he’s accepted for who he is.”

Who is in the cast of the film?

Below is the list of voice actors, along with the characters they play in the film:

Yonas Kibreab as Elio Solís

Zoe Saldaña as Olga Solís

Remy Edgerly as Glordon

Brandon Moon as Helix

Brad Garrett as Lord Grigon

Jameela Jamil as Questa

Dylan Gilmer as Bryce

Jake Getman as Caleb

Matthias Schweighöfer as Tegmen

Ana de la Reguera as Turais

Atsuko Okatsuka as Naos

Shirley Henderson as Ooooo

Brendan Hunt as Gunther Melmac

Naomi Watanabe as Auva

Anissa Borrego as Mira

Shelby Young as Diplo Ship

Bob Peterson as Universal Users Manual

Kate Mulgrew as Mulgrew

Tamara Tunie as Colonel Markwell

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Elio and other upcoming films and TV shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Raj Ankit is an entertainment writer at SK POP with a Master's degree in Political Science. He has previously worked as a scriptwriter for Pocket FM and aspires to pursue a Master's degree in Film Studies.



He strives to be a responsible journalist and does so by verifying information with the help of official and credible sources. He also prioritizes in-depth research to ensure he pens informative articles.



He believes he is indebted to cinema and pop culture as it gives him the opportunity to embark on adventures from the confines of his home. He looks up to Rudy Mancuso and also admires the work of Dostoyevsky, Kafka, and Edgar Allan Poe.



If Ankit could get his hands on a time machine, he would love to attend Queen's 1985 performance at Live Aid and be part of 'Lord of the Rings.' He enjoys weaving stories and playing music in his free time and is currently writing a novel. Know More