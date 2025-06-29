Elio records the worst box office opening of any Pixar film to date

  • home icon
By Ankit Raj
Published Jun 29, 2025 11:03 GMT
Still from the trailer (Image via Disney)
Elio is an animated science fiction adventure film by Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, and Adrian Molina from a screenplay by Julia Cho, Mark Hammer, and Mike Jones. It is produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures.

The story revolves around a young space fanatic who is more interested in exploring the skies than in his school life. He often dreams of getting abducted by the aliens so that his imagination would finally be satisfied. However, his obsession will take him to adventures he never even dreamed about.

The film was released in theatres across the United States on June 20, 2025. The box office performance of the project has been below expectations. It only managed to gather $21 million in North America and $14 million internationally on the opening weekend, which is the worst opening for a Pixar movie, as per Variety.

The lead voice actors in the movie include Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldaña, Remy Edgerly, Brandon Moon, Brad Garrett, and Jameela Jamil, among several others.

Elio replaced Elemental as the lowest Pixar opener

As mentioned above, despite positive reviews from critics and viewers, the latest Pixar film has only managed to gross $21 million in North America and $14 million internationally in the opening weekend.

Pixar is known for groundbreaking animated film series such as Toy Story, Finding Nemo, and The Incredibles. Its last outing, Inside Out 2, made over $1.7 billion globally, as per The Guardian.

The same weekend, the box office was dominated by the live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon, which made $37 million in the second weekend. 28 Years Later finished the second place, making $30 million in North America and $60 million globally.

Despite the low opening, Elio might get more eyeballs due to positive word of mouth. Pixar had a similar experience with its 2023 film Elemental, which was the lowest opener for the studio. It opened with $29.6 million domestically and $44.5 million globally, but reached an overall collection of around $500 million.

What is the film about?

The film is an adventure drama that takes its viewers on a ride with the titular character. It explores the themes of childhood wonder and untamed imagination, while also focusing on childhood loneliness and vulnerability. The official synopsis reads:

"For centuries, people have called out to the universe looking for answers. In Disney and Pixar’s original, all-new feature film “Elio,” the universe calls back! The cosmic misadventure introduces Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination and a huge alien obsession."

It continues:

“He’s an unusual kid who’s obsessed with getting abducted by aliens,” says director Domee Shi. Elio feels like there’s nothing for him on Earth—he dreams of going to another world where he’s accepted for who he is.”

Who is in the cast of the film?

Below is the list of voice actors, along with the characters they play in the film:

  • Yonas Kibreab as Elio Solís
  • Zoe Saldaña as Olga Solís
  • Remy Edgerly as Glordon
  • Brandon Moon as Helix
  • Brad Garrett as Lord Grigon
  • Jameela Jamil as Questa
  • Dylan Gilmer as Bryce
  • Jake Getman as Caleb
  • Matthias Schweighöfer as Tegmen
  • Ana de la Reguera as Turais
  • Atsuko Okatsuka as Naos
  • Shirley Henderson as Ooooo
  • Brendan Hunt as Gunther Melmac
  • Naomi Watanabe as Auva
  • Anissa Borrego as Mira
  • Shelby Young as Diplo Ship
  • Bob Peterson as Universal Users Manual
  • Kate Mulgrew as Mulgrew
  • Tamara Tunie as Colonel Markwell

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Elio and other upcoming films and TV shows.

