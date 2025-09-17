Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning are finally starring together in The Nightingale

Dakota Fanning will appear with Elle Fanning in The Nightingale, an adaptation of Kristin Hannah's novel about two sisters in France during World War II. That casting marks the first time the sisters will share scenes in a film. The project lists the sisters as producers through Lewellen Pictures. TriStar Pictures announced a release window in February 2027. Michael Morris is set to direct. Dana Stevens is listed as the screenwriter. Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine are attached as producers.

Ad

The Nightingale first entered development after TriStar optioned the novel in 2015. The project moved through directors and writers over several years. It paused in preproduction during the pandemic. Earlier plans included work in Budapest. In July 2025 the studio and the sisters posted a joint announcement that named leads and production roles. The studio will announce more cast and schedule details.

Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning on production and status of The Nightingale

Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning attend The Wrap's 2024 WrapWomen Power Women Summit at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on December 03, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Dakota Fanning will play Vianne Mauriac and Elle Fanning will play Isabelle Rossignol. The July 2025 announcement named the sisters as leads and as producers through Lewellen Pictures. Dakota Fanning will hold a producer credit and Elle will do the same.

Ad

Trending

Dana Stevens as the screenwriter and Michael Morris as director. Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine are listed as producing partners with The Cantillon Company. TriStar listed a release date of February 12, 2027. The project first entered development in 2015. It paused in preproduction during the pandemic. An earlier iteration named Mélanie Laurent as director and planned work in Budapest.

The project later changed teams and resumed development. Dakota Fanning has said in interview with Vanity Fair on September 16, 2025,

Ad

"We've literally never done a scene together, ever."

Elle Fanning questions whether she can stay composed during their first take,

"Am I going to laugh? Better to get it out of your system now."

The studio posted a joint announcement on social media in July 2025. Dakota Fanning will continue other projects while the film moves into production. The Nightingale was a Reese’s Book Club selection and has sold more than 11 million copies worldwide. The adaptation will follow the two sisters’ arcs during the German occupation of France. Vianne is cautious and protective of her family, while Isabelle joins the Resistance and becomes a target.

The screenplay is expected to mirror the dual storyline of the novel, showing both quiet endurance and active defiance. The sisters will continue work on separate projects while The Nightingale moves toward production. The studio will release further casting news and scheduling details. Deadline on July 22, 2025 confirmed the film remains on TriStar’s release calendar, with production updates to follow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvashi Vijay More Urvashi Vijay More is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, with a strong foundation in digital journalism. After earning her Bachelor’s in Mass Communication from the University of Mumbai, she further enhanced her expertise with a Master’s from the University of Strathclyde. Urvashi’s education equipped her with exceptional skills in digital storytelling, SEO, and content optimization.



With over 2 years of experience, Urvashi has held various positions, including as an SEO Journalist and Sub-editor at Breakthrough Press in Glasgow, a Social Media Intern at Enzoleague. Urvashi has also contributed to Marathi short films while working at Meghnirmayee Creations. Her fascination with entertainment especially beats like K-culture, reality TV, and celebrity trends fuels her writing, allowing her to connect with the readers through in-depth and engaging content.



She is particularly inspired by artists such as BTS, The Weeknd, and appreciates the thought-provoking themes found in Studio Ghibli films. In addition to her writing, Urvashi enjoys exploring a wide range of films or scrolling through fan theories. Know More