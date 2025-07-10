English language version of Ne Zha 2 to release in the U.S., Michelle Yeoh cast for lead voice role

Ne Zha 2 will expand its global reach with its upcoming English-language release in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand on August 22, 2025. Already the highest-grossing animated film of all time, the movie is set to reach even wider audiences with Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh joining the voice cast.

Yeoh getting involved, although her role remains a mystery, shows that the movie continues to make waves in the film industry worldwide months after its release. Written and directed by Yang Yu, also known as Jiaozi, the movie is a follow-up to Ne Zha (2019). The 2025 film follows the story of the titular hero and his adversary, Ao Bing, in the aftermath of a devastating disaster.

Master Taiyi Zhenren uses a mystical seven-colored lotus to try to bring the two back to life after their bodies are destroyed. This prepares the way for a new fight against fate and old enemies.

Michelle Yeoh leads the English-language voice cast of

Ne Zha 2

Michelle Yeoh at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' Wicked (Image via Getty)

The announcement of the English-language release marks a major step in the film’s international expansion. The release will include premium formats like IMAX and 3D, ensuring audiences experience the film’s visual artistry as intended. Yeoh’s casting enhances the project’s global profile. Known and respected across both Eastern and Western markets, her voice role bridges cultures and markets.

Yeoh expressed her excitement in being part of the film. In a statment, she called Ne Zha 2 "a landmark in Chinese animation" and talked about how much she enjoyed sharing tales that everyone can relate to with English-speaking viewers.

When will the English-language version of Ne Zha 2 be released?

According to various reports, the English-language version is set for release on August 22, screening in select theaters across North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

The distribution of the English version of the film is being handled by A24 and CMC Pictures, the partnership signaling a deliberate strategy to reach a broader audience and strengthen the film’s global presence.

While A24 is widely recognized for producing and distributing auteur-driven titles, encouraging unique cinematic voices, CMC Pictures brings extensive experience distributing Chinese films globally as the biggest distributor of Chinese films in the world, with a network that covers more than 100 countries and 500 cities.

The collaboration represents a growing trend in global cinema where local stories are paired with international platforms. For Ne Zha 2, it means expanding its influence while preserving the cultural core of the narrative.

The rise of the Ne Zha franchise

The 2019 animated feature Ne Zha was also directed by Yang Yu. It was the first film in the Ne Zha franchise. The retelling of the Chinese folk tale followed the story of a demigod born to mortal parents rebelling and causing trouble. The gods drew their swords in fear of Ne Zha as he battled for control of his fate. Initially, their fight evolved into a more complex connection, which served as the emotional foundation of the story.

The first movie made over $725 million globally and gained critical acclaim for its animation, concepts, and plot. It became a major event in Chinese animation history.

Ne Zha 2 builds on that legacy. The sequel picks up after the events of the first film. Ne Zha and Ao Bing’s souls survive a catastrophic event, but their bodies do not. To bring them back to life, Master Taiyi Zhenren turns to a powerful lotus, introducing new stakes and expanding the mythology.

Ne Zha 2 opens its doors to a global audience

Ne Zha (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Ne Zha 2 has earned over $2.2 billion globally. It became the highest-grossing animated film in history. It is also the highest-grossing movie that isn't in English and the fifth-highest-grossing movie of all time. These figures show that the movie has already carved its place in cinema history.

Critically, it continues to perform well. Ne Zha 2 is the highest-rated animated film of the year on Rotten Tomatoes and ranks among the top-rated titles on Letterboxd for 2025. It has received acclaim for its animation, emotional depth, and storytelling.

Drama, mythology, and character arcs all come together in this film. Through Chinese mythology, it persistently investigates topics of destiny, self-discovery, and salvation. While continuing to center on the connected destiny of Ne Zha and Ao Bing, the sequel also introduces new characters and locales.

CMC Pictures has played a vital role in the film’s international success. As a subsidiary of CMC Inc., the company has previously co-produced and distributed films like The Meg, Unspoken, and The Dumpling Queen. Pearl Studio, a sister company under CMC, is also known for co-producing Kung Fu Panda 3, Abominable, and Over the Moon.

Meanwhile, A24 brings its strong track record of amplifying bold stories, such as Everything Everywhere All at Once, which also starred Michelle Yeoh. Their involvement reflects growing confidence in Ne Zha 2’s global reach.

Will there be a sequel?

Ne Zha (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

There hasn't been any official announcement regarding a third movie yet. However, Ne Zha 2 has made people want to see more from the franchise. Yang Yu, the filmmaker, has said in earlier interviews that he wants to make a bigger cinematic world based on Chinese mythology.

For now, the main focus is on the English-language release, scheduled for August 22. This version will be instrumental in getting Ne Zha in front of new audiences and younger viewers.

Ne Zha 2 marks a major moment in global animation. It shows that stories from one culture can resonate with individuals all around the world. Specifically, the movie is entering a new chapter now that it has been a hit throughout the world, and Michelle Yeoh is now joining the English-language voice cast.

The release on August 22 is more than just the first time the movie is shown. It brings people from different cultures together and makes Chinese animation more popular. Ne Zha is reaching more people, and the franchise is setting a new benchmark for animated films throughout the world.

