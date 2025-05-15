Every 'Scream' movie ranked

Scream is a horror movie franchise that spans six movies, a television show spin-off, and video games. It has made over $910 million at the box office to date. Created by Kevin Williamson, the story follows Sidney Prescott (and later, Samantha and Tara Carpenter) as they get entangled in a series of murders committed by those wearing ghostfaces.

As far as slasher films go, this one provides an exaggerated premise, memorable performances from the ensemble cast, and mysteries that keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Whether it's gruesome murders or a hint of Ghostface lurking in the shadows, the movies create an atmosphere that promises unforgettable entertainment.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer. The article outlines the movies from worst to best.

Which is the best Scream movie in the franchise?

6) Scream 6 (2023)

The cast of the movie (Image via Prime Video)

A new Ghostface killer haunts the survivors of the Woodsboro murders who escaped the small town to restart their lives in New York City. Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera) finds herself in the middle of it all, as the daughter of Billy Loomis, the original Ghostface killer.

Directed by Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, this movie created enjoyable moments with fresh faces and the memorable performances of the original cast, like Courteney Cox, Roger L. Jackson, and Jenna Ortega, reprising their roles.

However, the movie fell flat due to its rehashed plot and writing.

While the whodunnit part of the story is the ultimate clincher, fans were quick to deduce Ghostface's identity and what their motives were, making this movie one of the less interesting ones in the Scream franchise.

5) Scream 3 (2000)

The cast of the third installment (Image via Prime Video)

Sidney Prescott's (Neve Campbell) attempts to lay low after the Woodsboro killings go awry when a new Ghostface serial murderer emerges on the set of Stab 3, a movie about the events of the first two movies in the franchise.

She joins Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) and Dewey Riley (David Arquette) in Hollywood, where the gleeful spree of murders continues.

Directed by Wes Craven, Scream 3 had some extremely interesting highs, especially as the movie's meta-parody structure attempted to make fun of the trilogy structure in Hollywood.

But the movie makers toned down the violence and the grotesque setting that the franchise was known for, making it lean more towards its comedy and mystery elements instead. This took away the essence of a true parody slasher film.

4) Scream 5 (2022)

Official promotional poster of the movie (Image via Prime Video)

When Tara (Jenna Ortega) and Sam Carpenter are confronted with a new Ghostface in Woodsboro, they reach out to the ones who have been there since the start: Dewey Riley, Gale Weathers, and Sidney Prescott.

Together, they face the new killer, who seems to be targeting teenagers with links to the original killings.

Directed by Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, the movie is set 25 years after the events of the first installment of Scream. Fans enjoyed it for continuing the meta-narrative tradition of the franchise, especially for the shocking twist with Gale and Sidney's combined murder of Amber.

However, the movie received middling reviews overall for its awkward pacing, making it a solid middle-of-the-pack film in the franchise.

3) Scream 4 (2011)

The cast of the fourth installment (Image via Prime Video)

Sidney Prescott returns to Woodsboro almost two decades after the infamous killings. Fresh off her successful self-help book tour, she must face her past in more ways than one when the Ghostface killer returns and begins a new killing spree.

When evidence linked to the murders is found in her car, things take a chaotic turn.

While this installment of Scream, directed by Wes Craven, received mixed reviews upon release, it has steadily grown to one of the best movies in the franchise.

The killers' reveal and their motivations were touted as one of the most intriguing aspects of the movie, which did a good job balancing new faces like Emma Roberts while maintaining the nostalgia and acting prowess of the original cast.

2) Scream 2 (1997)

Neve Campbell as Sidney (Image via Amazon UK)

Every successful serial killer has a copycat murderer, and Ghostface is no different. In the sequel to the original, Sidney Prescott and the survivors of the horrors at Woodsboro leave for Windsor College in Ohio, where someone mimicking Ghostface's M.O. emerges.

Scream 2 is popularly considered one of the best sequels in the horror movie genre, particularly for its ability to capitalize on the successful storyline of the original movie, while adding depth to the legacy characters like Sidney, Dewey, and Gale.

The Wes Craven directorial goes past being a typical slasher film, exploring grief and trauma through its exaggerated premise and narration, making it an entertainer from start to finish.

The writing made use of fans' growing attachment to the original cast, making each death a moment of shock and horror.

1) Scream (1996)

The original Ghostface (Image via Prime Video)

The original movie set the bar high for every sequel in the franchise. It introduced fans to the vast world of Ghostface and his victims, told through the eyes of high school student Sidney Prescott, who finds herself the target on the anniversary of her mom's murder.

The movie is considered way ahead of its time, cutting across genres to give fans a horror, comedy, whodunnit storyline where every character is over-the-top, memorable, and suspicious.

With twists in every turn, the film's self-aware commentary about the slasher genre made it a fun and entertaining watch.

The opening sequence, with Drew Barrymore as Casey Brecker running from Ghostface, is still considered one of the most bone-chilling in the franchise.

A new installment, Scream 7, is set to release in 2026. Kevin Williamson is back at its helm as director, and the movie stars Anna Camp, McKenna Grace, and Isabel May, along with an ensemble cast.

