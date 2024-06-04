Fact Check: Is Chiwetel Ejiofor playing Mordo in Venom 3? Explained

In the genre of superhero films, speculation often precedes fact, and the latest rumblings surrounding Venom 3: The Last Dance are no exception. Specifically, there is considerable buzz about whether Chiwetel Ejiofor is reprising his role as Mordo from the Doctor Strange series.

To set the record about the rumors straight, Chiwetel Ejiofor will not be playing Modor. In Venom: The Last Dance, Ejiofor will play a new character in army fatigues, likely bonding with a symbiote for a climactic showdown. The clarity arrived amidst the release of a trailer that has sparked excitement and intrigue among fans. Slated for release on October 25, 2024, the film will set the conclusion of Tom Hardy's tenure as the titular anti-hero.

Kelly Marcel directs the third installment of the franchise, putting an end to the trilogy. Following her role in writing the previous films, Sony Pictures shoulders the production of the sequel, which promises fans to expect a fitting end to Venom's tumultuous journey.

Cast and the characters of Venom 3

Venom 3: The Last Dance features a cast. Leading the lineup, Tom Hardy returns as Eddie Brock, merging once more with his alien symbiote to navigate a world that is growing increasingly hostile. Chiwetel Ejiofor is stepping away from his Marvel persona, Mordo, and takes on a mysterious military role. Fans are in suspense and anticipation about his character's true intentions and capabilities.

Joining Hardy and Ejiofor is Juno Temple from Ted Lasso, rumored to be involved in some symbiotic action herself. Her participation stirs excitement because fans expect her to bring her charm and talent to a dramatically different universe. Stephen Graham will reprise his role as Detective Mulligan, who got infected with a symbiote. It introduces another layer of conflict and transformation, potentially evolving into Toxin.

The cast also features Rhys Ifans and Alanna Ubach, each bringing their unique flair to the high-stakes franchise. Notably absent from the roster is any direct involvement from the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe, anchoring Venom: The Last Dance firmly within Sony's Spider-Man Universe.

What the trailer reveals

The trailer for Venom 3: The Last Dance triples the excitement for what's to come in this final part of the trilogy. It starts with an intense scene where Eddie Brock and his alien symbiote, Venom, face off against dangers from the world and beyond.

The trailer shows them as fugitives, constantly on the run, not just from local law enforcement but from alien threats, too. There is a standout moment where Venom merges with a horse, which in turn adds a wild twist to their escape tactics and shows off the film's imaginative approach.

What to expect from Venom 3: The Last Dance?

As Venom 3: The Last Dance wraps up the Venom series. Viewers can expect a show full of action and deep storytelling that stretches what they usually see in superhero movies. However, this time, there is a huge alien threat that makes things even more serious, putting the Earth at risk. The relationship between Eddie and Venom grows even more.

They will face a lot of new dangers and learn more about each other, as the trailer suggested. The movie will focus on big ideas like individualism, what it means to survive, and what is one willing to give up. It will all be delivered with the intense, action-filled style the audience has come to expect from Venom movies. The final chapter of the trilogy is about ending their story, and it also aims to leave a strong mark on superhero movies as a whole.

Sony Pictures has set a release date for Venom 3. The movie will see the silver screen on October 25, 2024, and fans have marked the date.