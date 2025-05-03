Fact Check: Is Jack Black returning as Eddie Riggs in a Brütal Legend Movie? Viral Poster debunked

Recently, a viral poster about Jack Black returning as Eddie Riggs in a Brütal Legend Movie has been circulating online. For context, Black provides the voice of the main character in the heavy metal-themed action-adventure video game Brütal Legend. Riggs is modeled after Jack Black's appearance and is also introduced to players in the game's intro.

However, fans may be disappointed to learn that the poster is not real. The page that posted it, YODA BBY ABY, along with other information about the movie's release date, is satirical. The Facebook page specializes in creating fictional posters and announcements. The description indicates the page's intent and reads:

"I'm just here to eat frogs, lift rocks and be satirical. The page is 100% satire and fake news."

Jack Black featured in a Brütal Legend Movie poster is fake.

As mentioned earlier, the recently circulating Brütal Legend Movie poster featuring Jack Black is indeed fake. The page is dedicated to satire, and its posts shouldn't be taken seriously. Nevertheless, it has still managed to excite audiences.

The original poster from the page, which sparked speculation about Black reprising his role as Eddie Riggs, features Jack Black holding an electric guitar with a Metallica-themed movie title in the center. The accompanying text reads:

"JACK BLACK!!! BRUTAL LEGEND MOVIE!!! Get ready to rock with Brutal Legend, a heavy metal animated adventure based on the iconic game, hitting cinemas in August 2025 from Sony Pictures Animation! Join Eddie Riggs on an epic quest through a fantastical world, where Danny McBride voices the fiery and fearsome Satan. Packed with thunderous riffs, epic battles, and devilish humor, this is one legend you won’t want to miss!"

What is the Brütal Legend video game about?

Eddie Riggs in the Brütal Legend video game (Image via YouTube/ IGN)

Created by Double Fine Productions, Brütal Legend is a real-time strategy video game released by Electronic Arts for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. The creative director, Tim Schafer, was inspired to create the game from his own musical background.

In the game, Eddie Riggs, voiced by Jack Black, is transported to a world based on heavy metal album covers and becomes a hero. He uses his Flying V guitar and battle axe to lead humans against a range of supernatural overlords. His musical instruments, which help him tap into the world of magic and customizable hot rod, help him in combat and transportation.

The tools can be used in combination with each other and take out Eddie's foes. The game has 23 main quests and 30 side quests, which players can optionally take. The game can also be played in multiplayer mode, which is described to be a classic battle of the band's scenario.

The multiplayer modes are team-based. They play out as a simplified real-time strategy game, including a four-on-four skirmish mode, and take place in special arenas outside of the single-player campaign.

Players can also find real Metallica songs, selected by Schafer, that can be played on the radio. They can also delete or add songs according to their choice. Apart from Black, the game also includes voices of heavy metal artists like Lemmy Kilmister, Rob Halford, Ozzy Osbourne, Lita Ford, and other stars like Tim Curry.

The Brütal Legend video game is available to buy on Steam.

