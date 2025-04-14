Jack Black surprises fans by showing up during A Minecraft Movie screening

A Minecraft Movie is out in theaters, and it has taken the world by surprise. Its trailers were received very poorly, and the negative reviews made it seem that the movie would be a disaster. However, things took an opposite turn; the film became a blockbuster and broke all the records set by other video game movies. On top of that, it is also one of the best-performing movies in recent times.

A Minecraft Movie is made mostly for children, and its opening weekend saw a sea of people walking into the theaters to see the blocky world on the big screen. However, things took a slightly negative turn when people started a trend of creating a ruckus and throwing popcorn inside the theatres during some scenes, especially the "Chicken Jockey" one.

To calm things down and supposedly create more awareness, Jack Black walked into one of the theaters during the screening of the movie to talk to the crowd. As expected, the fans erupted in joy, with cheers everywhere. Here’s more about the incident.

Steve walks in during A Minecraft Movie screening

During the screening of the movie at the Westfield Century in Los Angeles, fans were delightfully surprised to see Jack Black, who plays Steve in the film, walk into the theater with a special message for all the attendees.

Seemingly due to the rising cases of people misbehaving in the theater by throwing popcorn, bringing in live chickens, and creating disturbance for other viewers, the cast member decided to address the moviegoers. As seen in the video, most of the attendees were kids who got very excited to see Black walk inside holding a pickaxe.

Black can be heard telling the audience not to throw popcorn or indulge in the “lapis lazuli” ( which became a meme when he said those words during an interview) and the infamous “chicken jockey” Minecraft memes. He even emphasized the last part, which is understandable, considering this disruptive meme trend has spread across theatre screenings all over the US and Europe.

The problem of this trend has grown so large that many theaters have started displaying messages asking attendees to behave and not throw popcorn during the movie.

While many assume throwing food and shouting to be a part of the meme, they may not always consider that it creates a lot of nuisance not only for the other viewers, most of whom are children, but also for the staff members of the theaters who have to clean up afterwards.

We certainly hope Jack Black’s message helps curb the issue. Meanwhile, A Minecraft Movie is performing very well, and fans can expect it to be available on streaming platforms soon.

