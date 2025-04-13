Is A Minecraft Movie available for streaming?

A Minecraft Movie is now in theaters and despite getting negative reviews, it has not only managed to become successful at the box office but has also broken several records. The film became the biggest opener of the year, beating Nintendo’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s 3-day collection record. While fans did not like how the trailers looked, they were certainly flocking to the theaters to experience the blocky world on the big screen.
However, those who weren't able to catch the movie in cinemas are waiting for it to come to streaming platforms. Surprisingly, there have been multiple reports of people causing a ruckus in the theaters by throwing popcorn and ruining the experience for others. So, it makes sense to watch the film on the couch
Unfortunately, The Minecraft Movie is still not available for streaming online, though fans can expect it to come to a streaming platform soon.
A Minecraft Movie possible streaming release window
Although Warner Bros hasn't yet confirmed when the movie might release on streaming platforms or in a digital format, some industry trends can help us get an estimated date. For most movies, studios wait for around 45 to 60 days after the theater release before making it available for streaming.
For instance, another videogame adaptation, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, came out in theaters on December 20, 2024, and was available to stream on February 18, 2025, which is roughly a two-month gap.
Similarly, Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. Movie released on April 5, 2023. The film was a box office success and became available on streaming platforms on May 16, 2023. Do note that it was available to purchase or rent on streaming platforms and not a part of the subscription.
Hence, it is likely that Warner Bros and Mojang Studios might release A Minecraft Movie for digital renting or purchase on streaming platforms after 45 days. The makers can then take a few months before releasing it as a part of a streaming subscription.
It seems that Mojang Studios have struck gold on their first venture in Hollywood. The movie saw a lot of problems and issues during its production period. However, Minecraft is one of the most popular games in the world and such popularity is bound to help the film no matter how negative the reviews are.
