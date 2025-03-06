Fact Check: Is Netflix Releasing a Do-Over Sequel on July 13? Explained

Lately, social media has been filled with rumors that Netflix will launch a sequel to The Do-Over on July 13. The speculation grew after a viral Facebook post asserted that the streaming giant has approved a sequel to the 2016 Adam Sandler and David Spade action-comedy.

Ad

Supporters of the first movie, a component of Sandler’s multiple-film agreement with Netflix, have been enthusiastically exchanging thoughts and contemplating the potential for a sequel. Nevertheless, this assertion is completely untrue.

Although the concept of a sequel thrilled fans, no official announcements from Netflix or reliable entertainment outlets to back this assertion. An examination of Netflix's press releases and announcements shows no reference to a sequel.

Moreover, Adam Sandler's production firm, Happy Madison Productions, has not included a sequel in its forthcoming projects. Sandler has not discussed any speculation regarding the sequel in interviews or on social media. Without any credible sources to support the assertion, it is evident that the rumor is unfounded, and Netflix will not be launching The Do-Over 2 on July 13.

Ad

Trending

Origin of the Rumor

Ad

The rumor began with a Facebook post by "YODA BBY ABY" (source), which rapidly attracted interest from fans of The Do-Over. The post indicated that Netflix had officially confirmed a sequel and even mentioned a supposed release date of July 13, 2025. The post quickly gained momentum, receiving numerous shares and comments from enthusiastic fans eager for additional content from Adam Sandler and David Spade.

Compounding the confusion, numerous unofficial film news sites and fan accounts started spreading the assertion without confirming its validity. Some even made spoof promotional posters, increasing speculation further. The speculation spread widely on social media, igniting conversations among fans of the original movie who were eager for a sequel.

Ad

Nonetheless, no reliable sources, including Netflix itself, have verified the existence of that project. In addition, the Facebook page that first shared the claim explicitly mentions in its bio:

"I'm just here to eat frogs, lift rocks and be satirical. The page is 100% satire and fake news. ❤️"

This indicates that the post was never meant to be viewed seriously and is simply a piece of satire. The post does not have confirmation from any official Netflix sources, actors, or credible entertainment news organizations.

Ad

Is Netflix Actually Making The Do-Over Sequel?

Premiere Of Netflix's The Do Over. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Currently, Netflix has not released any official comments about a follow-up to The Do-Over. An examination of Netflix’s official press releases, future project catalogs, and reliable Hollywood trade publications reveals no reference to a sequel of the 2016 movie.

Ad

Adam Sandler's production firm, Happy Madison Productions, which holds an exclusive agreement with Netflix, has multiple projects underway. Nonetheless, there has been no verification that a follow-up is included. Sandler himself has not brought up any topic regarding a sequel in his recent interviews or social media exchanges.

Although The Do-Over was among Sandler's more well-received Netflix partnerships, its varied critical feedback renders a sequel improbable. The movie currently has a 9% score on Rotten Tomatoes, although it was fairly appreciated by viewers for its typical Sandler-esque comedy.

Ad

Netflix's collaboration with Sandler has produced many original films, but sequels are uncommon, with Murder Mystery 2 being one of the few notable exceptions. Unless Netflix detects considerable interest, a sequel appears unlikely.

What Do We Know About The Do-Over

Ad

Launched in 2016 under Adam Sandler’s multi-movie agreement with Netflix, The Do-Over is an action-comedy that tracks the escapades of two close friends, portrayed by Sandler and David Spade. Their personas pretend to die in search of a new beginning but unknowingly fall into a trap of peril and lies.

The movie was Sandler’s second Netflix exclusive, succeeding The Ridiculous 6, and was promoted as a mix of action and comedy, moving away from Sandler’s typical slapstick-oriented style. Directed by Steven Brill, the film also featured Paula Patton, Kathryn Hahn, and Luis Guzmán. Though the movie did not achieve critical acclaim, it has a 9% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ad

Although it gained popularity with casual audiences, The film never had any official discussions about a sequel from Netflix or Sandler's Happy Madison Productions. In contrast to certain other Netflix films by Sandler, including Murder Mystery, which got a sequel because of its high viewership, The Do-Over stayed as a single film

The claim that Netflix is releasing The Do-Over 2 on July 13 appears to be a baseless rumor. With no official confirmation from Netflix, Happy Madison Productions, or the film’s key actors, the Facebook post lacks credibility. As of now, fans of The Do-Over will have to settle for rewatching the original film on Netflix rather than anticipating a sequel.

Stay tuned for updates if any official announcements surface, but for now, the rumor remains unverified.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback