Fact Check: Is the Purge: Camp Crystal Lake starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Emma Stone releasing? Viral poster debunked 

A post claiming a new film from The Purge franchise is all set to release in the cinemas in October 2024. The post shared by a Facebook user, YODA BBY ABBY states that the new movie from the franchise will be called The Purge: Camp Crystal Lake and will star Jake Gyllenhaal and Emma Stone.

The poster also claims that the new movie is being produced and made by Universal Studios, as it also gives a gist of the plot of the new movie in the caption, which reads:

“THE PURGE: CAMP CRYSTAL LAKE!!! Get ready for a night of relentless terror in The Purge: Camp Crystal Lake, coming to cinemas in October 2024. Starring Emma Stone and Jake Gyllenhaal, this thrilling horror crossover pits a couple against masked Purge participants whose deadly plans are upturned when Jason Voorhees arrives.”

It continued:

“As Emily and Mike navigate the deadly woods, they must rely on each other to escape the blood-soaked grounds of Camp Crystal Lake before dawn.”

As the post was shared by the Facebook user on June 30, 2024, it received close to 10,000 reactions, along with more than 1600 comments, and 5,000 people shared it further. Many people also tagged their friends to let them know about the new movie from the franchise release.

However, it is worth noting, that neither the makers of the movie made any such announcement, nor was the news confirmed by the alleged lead actors, Jake Gyllenhaal and Emma Stone. Hence, the news about The Purge: Camp Crystal Lake released this October is fake and untrue.

The Purge: Camp Crystal Lake is not releasing in October 2024: Fake news being spread

As the Facebook user YODA BBY ABY posted about The Purge: Camp Crystal Lake, several social media users believed it to be true. However, the claim is false, and the poster being shared by the Facebook page is AI-generated and fan-made. This is also because the "About Section" of the page sharing the post reads:

“I'm just here to eat frogs, lift rocks and be satirical. The page is 100% satire and fake news.”

On the other hand, this is not the first time that the Facebook page has shared any such poster, as previously, they have also posted fake posters of many other movies like The Doubtfire, Golden Gals, Barbie Two, 007 and even The Nightmare Before Christmas.

The Purge is a franchise, which has released 5 movies over the years, namely, The Purge in 2013, The Purge: Anarchy in 2014, The Purge: Election Year in 2016, The First Purge in 2018, The Forever Purge in 2021. The franchise also released a TV series, called The Purge in 2018.

