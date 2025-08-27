  • home icon
  Fall For Me soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the movie

By Sakshi Singh
Published Aug 27, 2025 16:26 GMT
Fall For Me
Fall For Me (Image via Netflix)

Fall For Me is Netflix's latest German erotic thriller film, merging mystery, betrayal, and romance into a gripping plot against the scenic backdrop of Mallorca, Spain. Sherry Hormann directed the film based on a script by Stefanie Sycholt. The film stars Svenja Jung and Theo Trebs as the central characters.

The movie's score has been specifically designed to complement its suspense and dramatic moments. Created by German composer Martin Todsharow, the music takes the viewers on the film's darker turns and romantic twists.

The songs capture not only the psychological progression of the main character but also the tension between trust and betrayal.

What is the soundtrack of Fall For Me?

The Fall For Me soundtrack officially includes 27 songs with a cumulative runtime of 44 minutes and 32 seconds. Martin Todsharow, a composer for several prominent German and international productions, is credited with the creation of the tracks, including the epilogue.

The list of the 27 tracks is as below:

  • Fall for Me - Epilogue
  • The Garden
  • Lilli’s Arriving
  • First Meeting
  • Ice Cold
  • Fall For Me - Do You Dare
  • When Will You Finally Understand
  • You Have to Do This
  • Door Opener
  • Lilli’s Surprise
  • Who Is Bea
  • What’s Next
  • Better Not to Know
  • I Want You to Do More
  • The Mirabelle
  • This Is Lilli
  • Forbidden Love
  • Catching Fire
  • It Was Tinkered
  • Enemies Now
  • What Are You Planning Now
  • Come With Me
  • Now Everything Makes Sense
  • Good Luck With That
  • Girasol’s Intrigues
  • A Good Scammer
  • Fall for Me.
What is Fall For Me about and more details explored

Fall For Me is a story about Lilli Funke, a German accountant who travels to Mallorca to visit her younger sister Valeria. What begins as a reunion of siblings rapidly becomes an affair of cheating and crime.

Valeria is recently engaged to Frenchman Manu, and together they are going to start a B&B. However, when Lilli meets Tom, a club manager, she starts an affair that makes life increasingly complicated.

The story gets more intense as Lilli discovers that Manu might not be who he seems to be. Her pursuit puts her in a labyrinth of deceit involving real estate fraud, treachery, and sinister characters such as Nick Unterwalt, a wealthy investor.

The tale shows the connection between love and deception as each character holds secrets that risk ruining the sisters' relationship.

Principle photography for the movie started in May 2024 and finished in 36 working days, with Mallorca being the primary shooting location. Far from the idyllic beauty of its setting, however, the movie explores darker elements, juxtaposing beauty with falsehood.

The cast includes Svenja Jung as Lilli, Theo Trebs as Tom, Thomas Kretschmann as Nick Unterwalt, Tijan Marei as Valeria, Victor Meutelet as Manu, Antje Traue as Bea, and Lucía Barrado as Girasol. All of them create a narrative in which trust is delicate and love may be a trap.

Produced by W&B Television and distributed by Netflix, the movie maintains Hormann's directorial eye with Sycholt's screenplay. Released on July 31, 2025, the trailer gave viewers a preview of both romance and betrayal, generating momentum for its Netflix release.

For the unversed, the movie premiered worldwide on August 21, 2025, and is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Sakshi Singh

Edited by Arunava Dutta
