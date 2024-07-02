Fancy Dance: Full list of cast in the movie

Fancy Dance is an American drama film that has garnered attention for its beautiful and heartbreaking storyline and the talented cast of actors who have brought the story to life. Documentary filmmaker Erica Tremblay has managed to bring in seasoned actors like Lily Gladstone and Shea Whigham with young talents like Isabel Deroy-Olsen and Crystle Lightning, in her feature narrative directorial debut.

The movie follows Lily Gladstone's Jax, a Native American woman with a troubled past, who is desperately seeking her missing sister. She runs away with her niece Roki, played by Isabel Deroy-Olsen, after the threat of losing her custody. The women embark on a journey that challenges both of them individually, making them stronger and more resilient.

Exploring cast list details of Fancy Dance

1) Lily Gladstone as Jax

Lily Gladstone as Jax (Image via Youtube/Apple TV)

The actress who won heaps of praise for her role of Mollie in Killers of the Flower Moon has delivered yet another award-worthy performance in Fancy Dance as Jax. She plays a character who is tormented, as a result of the uncertainty in her life. And when the only constant person in her life is at risk of being separated, she makes a run for it.

Gladstone has been on a roll in recent years with projects like Fancy Dance and Under the Bridge.

2) Isabel DeRoy-Olson as Roki

The young actress brings impressive nuance and depth to her character of Roki, a girl dealing with the potential loss of her mother and the uncertainty of the future. As a pre-teen girl, she adds emotional weight to the narrative, capturing the struggles and resilience of a character drifting through tragic circumstances, with hope.

3) Shea Whigham as Frank

Shea Whigham as Frank (Image via Youtube/Apple TV)

Frank's role is played by Shea Whighman, a celebrated actor recognized for his roles in Broadwalk Empire, Splinter, Take Shelter, True Detective, Fargo, etc. Frank is a father who has struggled to connect with his daughters, and the actor portrays the intricate nuances of his peculiar character with ease.

Whighman began acting in 1997 and bagged a starring role three years later in Tigerland. Since then, he has had an illustrious career and worked on many popular projects.

4) Audrey Wasilewski as Nancy

Audrey Wasilewski is not only a seasoned film and television actress but is also a celebrated voice actress who has an experience 30 years of in the field. Audrey plays Nancy, wife of Jax's father who isn't certain of her place in her husband's family life. She tries to bond with Roki but is unable to understand her.

Audrey is known for her work in the Garfield franchise, My Life As A Teenage Robot, Psychonauts 2, Breadwinners, Fallout 3, and Infinity Train.

5) Ryan Begay as JJ

Ryan Begay as JJ (Image via Facebook/Ryan Begay)

Ryan Begay is playing JJ in the film, a Seneca-Cayuga tribal cop, tasked with the work of finding Jax's sister. Interestingly, JJ is also her half-brother, yet Jax can't bring herself to believe in her efforts and decide to take matters into her own hands. Ryan is one of the most successful actors of Native American origin and has worked in films like Sicario: Day of the Soldado, Star Girl, and Dark Winds.

6) Crystle Lightning as Sapphire

Crystle Lightning(right) with family (Image via Facebook/Crystle Lightning)

A versatile actress and musician, Lightning found recognition for her performances in projects like Trickster and Yellowstone. In Fancy Dance, she plays a dancer and adds to the film's authentic representation of the struggles of indigenous people. The actress comes from a family of artists and filmmakers. Lightning began acting at the age of 13 in 3 Ninja series and has also had a recurring role in the famous soap opera Days of Our Lives.

What is Fancy Dance about and where to watch it?

Fancy Dance is a drama that centers on the story of a Native American woman determined to find her missing sister while caring for her niece. The film has an understated tone, which it effectively uses to explore the complex and challenging lives of Native American reservations.

Fancy Dance got its theatrical release on June 21, 2024, after being around film festivals for almost a year. But the theatrical release was limited and the film was only shown in selected theatres for a week. On June 28, 2024, Fancy Dance became available for streaming on Apple TV+.

Fancy Dance is available for streaming on Apple TV+.

