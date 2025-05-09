Fight or Flight (2025): Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

The action comedy film Fight or Flight was released in theaters on May 9, 2025, in the USA by Vertical. The movie was directed by James Madigan and written by Brooks McLaren and D. J. Cotrona. It is produced by Asbury Park Productions.

The synopsis for the project, as per Vertical's official website, reads:

"A mercenary takes on the job of tracking a high-value asset known only as The Ghost on an international flight. Realizing the plane is filled with assassins assigned to kill them both, the pair must work together in a fight for their lives."

Release information, cast, and plot details regarding Fight or Flight are discussed further in the article.

Fight or Flight release details explored

Fight or Flight was released in theaters by Vertical on May 9, 2025, in the United States of America. The action film has a runtime of 1 hour and 37 minutes. As per Rotten Tomatoes, the film has received a fresh score of 78% based on 59 reviews from critics so far. It has been rated R by the Motion Picture Association of America for strong gory violence, language throughout, and some drug material.

The action comedy film was initially released in the United Kingdom on February 28, 2025, by Sky Cinema. There is no official confirmation on the digital release of the film yet.

Plot for Fight or Flight

The trailer for Fight or Flight was released on March 27, 2025, and is available on the official Vertical YouTube channel. The trailer begins with Katherine briefing Lucas Reyes, a mercenary, about a "black hat terrorist" called The Ghost. She offers him a deal that if he delivers the terrorist alive, he will get his life back. The scene then shows Lucas boarding a plane from Bangkok to San Francisco.

Katherine is soon alerted by Kyle that The Ghost has a bounty over their head in many countries and the plane is filled with assassins sent to kill them both. The clip then shows one of the assassins attacking Lucas, and they engage in brutal hand-to-hand combat in the washroom of the plane.

After hiding the body, Lucas then informs the air hostess waiting outside the washroom that he is looking for someone whom people are trying to kill. She reveals to him that she is the hacker that everyone is looking for. The trailer shows multiple fight scenes, including the duo as they partner up to take down the assassins. The fight sequences are gory and comical at the same time.

Towards the end of the clip, someone puts up a bounty on Lucas, which alerts all the assassins on the plane. The Ghost finds a chainsaw in the luggage, which she hands over to Lucas to use as a weapon, and he goes berserk with it in a state of joy. The clip closes on a cliffhanger as one of the assassins shoots out the window, causing the plane to crash.

Cast and crew for the action comedy film

Mailara Santana, Paul Saunderson, Josh Hartnett, James Madigan, Katee Sackhoff, and Julian Kostov attend the "Fight or Flight" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on May 06, 2025, in New York City. (Image via Getty)

The action comedy film Fight or Flight was directed by James Madigan and written by Brooks McLaren and D. J. Cotrona. The producers for the project are Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Chris Milburn, and Tai Duncan.

The credited cinematographer for the film is Matt Flannery. As per the Budapest Reporter, it was filmed in Budapest including scenes at the Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport.

The list of cast includes Josh Hartnett as Lucas Reyes, Charithra Chandran as the Ghost, Julian Kostov as Aaron Hunter, and Katee Saackhoff as Katherine Brunt. Other notable features in the film include Marko Zaror as Cayenne, Jyuddah James as Agent Kyle, and JuJu Chan Szeto as Master Lian.

