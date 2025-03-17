Who is Josh Hartnett? Everything to know about the Trap star

Josh Hartnett is an American actor known for many iconic flims. His latest release is the thirller, Trap. In the movie, he portrays Cooper, a serial killer known as The Butcher. The story of Trap focuses on the father-daughter relationship between Cooper and his daughter Riley.

Josh Hartnett explained how the dynamics revolve around his character Cooper in the psychological thriller Trap to to Screen Rant. He said:

"Well, it's human and it's light to us, but to him it's a facade that he then learns might not just be a facade. That's what makes it so interesting is that this thing is set on a day where all this stuff happens that kind of forces him to reevaluate who he is. I don't think I've ever seen a movie like that."

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan, Trap was released in theaters on August 2, 2024 and is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Josh Hartnett's notable works and his thrilling role in Trap

Some of Josh Hartnett's well-known works are Black Hawk Down (2001), Lucky Number Slevin (2006), 30 Days of Night (2007), The Black Dahlia (2006), Oppenheimer (2023), Fight or Flight (2025), and many more.

In Trap, Cooper appears as a typical father who takes his daughter Riley to a pop concert. But during the concert, while both are enjoying themselves, Cooper discovers that the entire concert is a trap, set up by the police to catch a notorious serial killer, The Butcher. Cooper seems to be doing everything he can to hide his dark secret and evade the police's attention throughout the concert.

Josh Hartnett praises M. Night Shyamalan as a great filmmaker

Josh Hartnett discussed the qualities of the director M. Night Shyamalan, highlighting how the acclaimed filmmaker envisioned bringing the concert aspect of the film to life even before filming began. He said that to make the concert feel like a real concert, the young artists had to completely immerse themselves in the environment.

According to the article in Screen Rant, published on July 30, 2024, Josh Hartnett said about Shyamalan:

"Well, Knight's incredibly collaborative because he's a great filmmaker and I think all great filmmakers are not worried about protecting their vision so much. It's the more insecure filmmakers who just don't want to compromise on anything, because they don't want anything to go out of their control. Knight is, he's very warm, he's very optimistic, and he knew when he sent me the script, he knew it was going to be a tough ask for any actor and he entrusted it to me."

Josh Hartnett also said:

"I wanted to give him the most extreme and interesting version of this character that felt credible. It needed to feel like it was one guy and it needed to feel like all of these different layers were part of one. Not just like he was putting on these things for the sake of it, but like a need. He yearned for something, some sort of understanding of himself, some sort of understanding of family that he didn't have and that led him down the path to get to this point that now he's able to sort understand a little bit something else about himself."

In Trap, Josh Hartnett is playing an interesting role, where he attempts to hide the real identity of a serial killer, The Butcher. Josh also praised the director M. Night Shyamalan, highlighting his work and approach to filmmaking.

Trap is available for streaming on Netflix.

