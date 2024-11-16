Focus (2015): Full list of cast 

Focus is a crime-comedy film released back in February 2015, starring Academy Award-winning actor Will Smith and Margo Robbie. Currently trending on Netflix, the film follows a charismatic conman Nicky Spurgeon (Will Smith) who takes a protege, Jess Barrett (Margot Robbie) under his wing.

The two delve deep into a world of conning, eventually falling in love with each other. However, the two ultimately part ways, only to be reunited after three years as adversaries.

Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, Focus is written and directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa. The film boasts a talented cast led by Will Smith and Margot Robbie. Read along to learn more about the stars of Focus.

Focus: List of cast members

1) Will Smith as Nicky Spurgeon

Trending

Will Smith at TechCrunch Disrupt Conference (image via Getty)

Will Smith plays Nicky Spurgeon in Focus. Nicky is a seasoned con artist who was abandoned as a child by his adoptive father, Bucky, who was also in the same profession. Nicky's motto in life is to never lose focus, especially in a high-stakes situation.

Nicky successfully carries out several high-profile jobs with his crew, including members Farhad and Horst. He takes a charming but novice con artist named Jess Barrett under his tutelage, before eventually falling in love with her.

Will Smith is an American actor, rapper, and film producer. He began his career in the television series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1990-1996), for which he received Golden Globe nominations. Smith is also the star of several movies, including the Men in Black series, and has won the Academy Award for his role in King Richard (2021).

2) Margot Robbie as Jess Barrett

Margot Robbie in Sydney (image via Getty)

Margot Robbie portrays the role of femme fatale Jess Barrett, who tries to con Nicky but ends up persuading him to be her mentor. She trains under him and the two eventually begin a romantic relationship.

Nicky lets her go after a heist, but the two are reunited three years later when they are both employed by the same billionaire. They rekindle their romance while having their secret agendas until Jess is eventually caught and bound to bait Nicky.

Margot Robbie is an Australian actress and producer who has received multiple award nominations. She started her career with an Australian television soap Neighbours (2008) and gained widespread popularity for her role in The Wolf of Wall Street (2013). In 2017, she was named one of Time's 100 Most Influential People, and in 2023, Forbes named her the highest-paid actress in the world.

3) Rodrigo Santoro as Rafael Garriga

The role of Rafael Garriga, a billionaire and owner of a motorsports team in Buenos Aires, is played by Rodrigo Santoro. Rafael, who used to be with Jess at the time, hires Nicky to carry out a con for him by selling the opposition team a fake version of the algorithm ERX that can customize a car's fuel to increase performance. The protagonists later run into each other and are reunited at one of Rafael's parties.

Rodrigo Santoro is a model, actor, and voice actor from Brazil. He has acted in several local telenovelas in Brazil and in movies like Love Actually (2003) and 300 (2006) in Hollywood. He is the recipient of several awards, including the Trophée Chopard at the 2004 Cannes Festival.

Focus: Other members of the cast

Focus contains an ensemble cast of popular actors who contributed to the mass appeal of the film. The other prominent actors in the movie are:

Gerald McRaney as Bucky/ Owens

Adrian Martinez as Farhad

B. D. Wong as Liyuan Tse

Robert Taylor as McEwen

Brennan Brown as Horst

Griff Furst as Gareth

Stephanie Honoré as Janice

Dominic Fumusa as Jared Mukulski

Juan Minujin as Marcello

Focus was released across theaters in the US on February 27, 2015. Forbes reported that the film was a huge success at the box office at the time of its release, grossing around $158 million worldwide.

As per The Economic Times, the film was added to the Netflix library on November 10 and it became one of the most-watched movies on the platform in the U.S.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback