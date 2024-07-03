Margot Robbie's 10 Best Movie Roles, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes Scores

Margot Robbie, a versatile Australian actress and producer, has recently taken center stage in Hollywood. Robbie began her career in television in 2008, joining the ranks of Hollywood actors who started off in the Australian soap opera Neighbours. Five years later, she starred alonside Leonardo DiCaprio, in her breakthrough film, The Wolf of Wall Street.

Robbie has received several critical accolades and award nominations over the years. She has sucessfully portrayed both real-life and fictional characters, and has starred in popular hits as well as independent films.

Here's a look at Margot Robbie's 10 best movie roles according to scores given by Rotten Tomatoes. These films capture Robbie's versatility and her growth as an actress over the years.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for the movies mentioned below.

10 best movie roles played by Margot Robbie, ranked by Rotten Tomatoes scores

10) Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (2016) with a Rotten Tomatoes Score of 68%

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (2016) (Image via Netflix)

In 2003 NYC, television journalist Kim Baker, dissatisfied with uninteresting, low-profile stories, decides to take up an assignment as a war correspondent in Afghanistan. Amidst challenges, she befriends BBC correspondent Tanya Vanderpoel and Scottish photographer Iain MacKelpie, who help her navigate her life in war-torn Afghanistan.

Robbie's performance in the film is commendable and has been appreciated. Her on-screen rapport with Fey is worth a mention.

With the help of her Afghan fixer Fahim Ahmadzai, Kim adjusts to the dangers and captures impactful footage. She breaks up with her boyfriend Chris after discovering his infidelity and starts a relationship with Iain. Despite societal challenges, Kim uses her position to gain unique insights, including village women's perspectives.

After three years, she returns to NYC but learns Tanya will replace her. When Iain is kidnapped, Kim returns to Afghanistan, leveraging her connections to facilitate his rescue. Disillusioned, she leaves Afghanistan, later reconnecting with a Marine whose life was impacted by her work. Back in the U.S., she transitions to an on-camera role and rekindles a connection with Iain. Currently, Netflix and Paramount+ stream Whiskey Tango Foxtrot.

9) Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (2021) with Rotten Tomatoes Score of 67%

Margot Robbie voices Peter Rabbit's sister Flopsy. After Thomas McGregor and Bea marry, they work on a children's storybook featuring Peter Rabbit and his friends. Peter is upset by the portrayal of him as naughty. When the book's publisher, Nigel Basil-Jones, suggests marketing Peter as a troublemaker, Peter leaves and meets Barnabas, an older rabbit claiming to know his father.

They are captured but escape with Barnabas' crew, leading Peter into a heist at the farmers market. The heist goes awry, revealing Barnabas's betrayal. Feeling guilty, Peter seeks Thomas's help to rescue his captured friends. They turn the tables on Barnabas, returning the stolen goods.

The animated sequel's intriguing animation and voice cast earned positive reviews, and her narration adds charm and warmth. Robbie's charming voice makes the film a family classic.

Realizing the publisher's plans are misguided, Bea pulls her stories and helps rescue the animals. Peter learns to appreciate his loved ones' guidance. Later, Bea and Thomas welcome a baby girl, and Bea names her new book "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway,” celebrating Peter's growth and adventures. Prime Video streams Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.

8) Bombshell (2019) with Rotten Tomatoes Score of 68%

Bombshell, released in 2019 (Image via Prime Video)

In Bombshell, Margot Robbie plays Kayla Pospisil, a Fox News employee based on the common woman who had previously worked with the house. The film addresses s*xual harassment allegations against Fox CEO Roger Ailes.

Robbie plays the character's vulnerability and determination with emotion. Her performance earned her the Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination. The film also stars Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman.

Robbie's depth and sensitivity are lauded despite mixed reviews of the story. In this gripping drama, Margot Robbie shines. For those who want to watch this movie, visit Sling where Bombshell is streaming.

7) About Time (2013) with a Rotten Tomatoes Score of 70%

About Time (2013) (Image via Jio Cinema)

About Time blends romance and science fiction, making it a standout in the rom-com genre. Domhnall Gleeson stars as Tim, a man with time-travel abilities, who uses them to win over Mary, played by Rachel McAdams.

His time-altering antics create complications, while Robbie plays Charlotte, a crush from his past. The film leans more towards drama than comedy, exploring love, time, and regret with depth and charm. Critics lauded the star cast for their compelling performances and the film's thoughtful narrative. The film is available on Amazon Prime.

6) Z for Zachariah (2015) with a Rotten Tomatoes Score of 78%

Margot Robbie plays Ann Burden, a woman living alone on a farm after a global apocalypse. She is interrupted by two strangers, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Chris Pine, who compete for her attention. Ann's resilience and inner conflict are captured by Robbie's powerful performance.

The character-driven story and thematic depth of Craig Zobel's film are lauded. Robbie's distinctive performance shows her ability to express complex emotions subtly. Margot Robbie's apocalyptic drama performance showcases her versatile acting skills. To watch Z for Zachariah, one can log onto Prime Video.

5) Birds of Prey (2020) - Rotten Tomatoes Score: 78%

Margot Robbie in Birds of Prey (2020) (Image via Max)

Birds of Prey, featuring Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, garnered a 78% score on Rotten Tomatoes. In this film, Robbie shines as the lead in her second portrayal of Harley Quinn. The storyline follows Harley after her breakup with the Joker, as she faces threats from crime lord Roman Sionis a.k.a Black Mask. To protect the young Cassandra Cain, Harley teams up with three other women, forming an unlikely alliance.

Critics praised Birds of Prey for its humor, dynamic action scenes, and Robbie's standout performance. The film is notable for its departure from previous DC Extended Universe entries, embracing an R-rating and a vibrant, playful tone. Despite its critical acclaim, the film didn't perform too well at the box office and received mixed reactions from fans.

However, it has developed a strong fan base eager to see its characters return in James Gunn's DC Universe. Viewers can watch the movie on Max.

4) The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) - Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%

In The Wolf of Wall Street, 22-year-old Jordan Belfort becomes a stockbroker and quickly adopts the drug-fueled, money-centric culture. After losing his job during Black Monday, he starts selling penny stocks at the Investor's Center, making a fortune with aggressive tactics. Jordan and neighbor Donnie Azoff launch their brokerage, Stratton Oakmont, using fraudulent schemes to inflate stock prices.

The firm flourishes, attracting young financiers and moving to larger offices. Jordan's decadent lifestyle leads to his affair and marriage to Naomi Lapaglia, while the SEC and FBI investigate. Jordan illegally earns millions through the Steve Madden IPO and hides money in Swiss accounts.

Margot Robbie shines as Naomi, Jordan's wife. Her role in this black comedy earned her critical acclaim and established her professional trajectory worldwide.

Despite advice to leave, Jordan stays with Stratton Oakmont, which eventually collapses. Despite overwhelming evidence, he cooperates with the FBI, leading to his arrest and the firm's closure. Jordan hosts sales seminars after 22 months in prison, reflecting on his turbulent rise and fall. One can stream The Wolf of Wall Street on Paramount+.

3) Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood (2019) - Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood (Image via Prime Video)

Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood is a 2019 comedy-drama directed by Quentin Tarantino. Set in 1969, it follows fading Hollywood actor Rick Dalton and his stunt double Cliff Booth. Dalton's career, reduced to guest roles, prompts his agent to suggest Spaghetti Westerns, which Dalton despises. Booth, rumored to have killed his wife, struggles to find stunt work.

Dalton hopes to revive his career by befriending his neighbors Sharon Tate and Roman Polanski. Booth meets Charles Manson at the Polanskis and drives hitchhiker Pussycat to Spahn Ranch, discovering his cult. Dalton marries actress Francesca Capucci in Italy while filming with Booth.

Margot Robbie plays Sharon Tate with grace and empathy. She lovingly portrays Tate's innocence and charm. The audience praised Robbie's performance as the film's emotional center.

Returning to LA, Manson's followers attempt to murder Dalton, inspired by his violent roles. High on LSD, Booth and his dog, Brandy, brutally defeat the intruders. Dalton incinerates the last attacker with a flamethrower. The film ends with Dalton being invited to Tate's house, hinting at a potential career revival. One can watch Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood on Hulu, Prime Video, and Netflix.

2) Barbie (2023) - Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

Margot Robbie in Barbie (2023) (Image via Jio Cinema)

Margot Robbie plays "Stereotypical Barbie" in "Barbie," set in Barbieland's matriarchal society. Many Barbies play important roles while the Kens, including "Beach Ken," relax at the beach. Barbie asks Weird Barbie for advice after an existential crisis upends her perfect life, leading her to find the child playing with her.

Barbie faces real-world challenges with Ken and discovers Gloria, a Mattel employee, caused her crisis. Barbie returns to Barbieland to find the Kens indoctrinating the Barbies. Barbie restores balance with Gloria's help, encouraging Ken to find himself. Barbie chooses humanity and a new life.

Her sincere and relatable performance gives the character depth and vulnerability. Robbie's performance enhances the film's exploration of womanhood and feminism. This movie turned out to be a career highlight, receiving critical acclaim.

One can stream Barbie on Max.

1) I, Tonya (2017) - Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

Margot Robbie in I, Tonya (2017) (Image via YouTube)

I, Tonya is perhaps Margot Robbie's most acclaimed role. Craig Gillespie's biographical black comedy follows figure skater Tonya Harding's turbulent life. Harding becomes famous despite her "white trash" image and homemade costumes after her abusive mother, LaVona Golden, forces her to skate. Jeff Gillooly, her husband, abuses her.

Tonya is the first American woman to perform two triple Axel jumps, but her image hurts her scores. In 1993, Gillooly and his friend Shawn Eckardt plan to sabotage rival Nancy Kerrigan, resulting in a botched attack that implicates Harding. Although she qualifies for the 1994 Olympics, she is banned from competitive skating for life due to her involvement.

Margot Robbie received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress, and the film was praised for its storytelling and acting. The role of Harding secured Robbie's career as a top actress.

The film uses dark humor and mockumentary elements, with Margot Robbie as Harding, to explore the conflicting narratives and sensationalized events surrounding Harding’s career and the infamous Kerrigan incident. One can stream this film on Max.

Margot Robbie is one of the finest actors in Hollywood of her generation. She is one of those actors who isn't shy about taking on challenging roles, no matter whether the character may work or not. Margot Robbie's upcoming film along with Collin Farrell, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, is set to release in 2025.

