Found Footage: The Making of the Patterson Project (mockumentary): Release date, concept, and everything we know so far

Found Footage: The Making of the Patterson Project is a horror-comedy film written by Max Tzannes and David San Miguel and directed by Tzannes. The film, conceptualized as an original mockumentary, is created by the independent production company Dirty Shot Clean.

While the film is not based on any one specific source material, it is influenced by movies like This Is Spinal Tap and The Blair Witch Project.

The distribution rights to Found Footage: The Making of the Patterson Project are owned by Vertical for North America, the UK, and Ireland. The film is slated to receive a limited theatrical release on June 20, 2025.

Produced by Tyler Friesen along with Radio Silence, the film also has Chad Villella, Tyler Gillett, and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin as executive producers. Jacob Souza of Dirty Shot Clean did the cinematography of the film.

Found Footage: The Making of the Patterson Project: Where to watch, concept, and more

Found Footage: The Making of the Patterson Project will be available for viewing in a few select theaters in the United States from June 20, 2025. Tickets for the same can be purchased on websites like Fandango or Fever.

North American fans have will have the option to rent or purchase the film digitally after June 24, 2025. Meanwhile, the film will be digitially available in the UK from June 30 of the same year.

Chase, played by Brennan Keel Cook, is a big-eyed, overly ambitious independent filmmaker who is determined to make "the world's greatest found-footage horror film" about Bigfoot. A motley group of acclaimed documentary filmmakers follows him around in Found Footage: The Making of the Patterson Project.

Director Max Tzannes said in a statement published by Variety that Dirty Shot Clean collaborated with filmmakers whose "genre-bending movies" have had a "profound influence over the making of the movie."

“We wanted to tell a story that celebrates and subverts the found footage tropes we all know and love, while also poking fun at the terrifying experience of making an independent horror film,” he added.

Within the film, the difficulties of micro-budget filmmaking start to mount as the crew settles into a dilapidated cottage deep in the woods. These include poor catering, inaccurate equipment, erratic investors with strange demands, and shooting accidents involving a Bigfoot outfit.

Natalie (Erika Vetter), Chase's girlfriend and first AD, tries her best to keep the production on track in the face of the escalating mayhem.

The tone, however, eventually changes. Something genuinely disturbing is experienced at work, as lights begin to flicker and menacing sounds are heard. The crew's humorous view of horror is upended by a prophecy of a "grand jubilee," investor Betsy's abrupt plunge into possible demonic possession, and hints of a more realistic Bigfoot.

Cast of Found Footage: The Making of the Patterson Project

Brennan Keel Cook plays Chase in the mockumentary, an enthusiastic but novice independent filmmaker whose idea for a Bigfoot found-footage film propels the tumultuous production. Chen Tang portrays Mitchell, a member of the crew who documents the filming and provides a grounded presence amidst the chaos.

Natalie, Chase's girlfriend and first assistant director, is played by Erika Vetter. She tries her best to keep everything in order while financial issues and paranormal activity increase.

Dean Cameron plays Frank, the troubled producer who is trying to keep the movie on budget and on track. Betsy, played by Suzanne Ford, is an investor whose increasingly strange actions suggest that there may be more sinister, even otherworldly, forces at work.

The supporting cast of the mockumentary includes J.R. Gomez (Elliot), Rachel Alig (Danielle), Del Alan Murphy (Pete), and more.

