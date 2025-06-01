Karate Kid: Legends - Full list of cast and characters explored

Karate Kid: Legends is an American martial arts drama film written by Rob Lieber and directed by Jonathan Entwistle. Produced by Karen Rosenfelt, it is the sixth movie in the Karate Kid franchise. It was first premiered on May 7, 2025, at the Cinépolis Mitikah in Mexico City, Mexico. On May 30, Sony Pictures Releasing released the film in the United States.

Karate Kid: Legends centers on a Beijing-born teenage kung fu prodigy, Li Fong, who moves to New York City with his mother after a family tragedy. He finds it difficult to adjust to his new surroundings and becomes involved in disputes at school.

Li realizes his kung fu abilities are insufficient and enters a karate competition when a friend needs his help. He receives instruction from Mr. Han and Daniel LaRusso on combining karate and kung fu to prepare for the ultimate martial arts competition.

The film has a runtime of 94 minutes and is liked by critics and audiences alike. On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, Karate Kid: Legends has been certified 59% 'fresh,' while the audience score stands at 90%. The movie features actors including Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio, and Ben Wang in pivotal roles.

Exploring the cast of Karate Kid: Legends

1) Jackie Chan as Mr. Han

Jackie Chan attends the "Karate Kid: Legends" Premiere at SVA Theater (Image via Getty)

In Karate Kid: Legends, Jackie Chan plays Mr. Han, a highly regarded Beijing-based kung fu expert. Li Fong, a teenage martial arts prodigy who moves to New York City after a family tragedy, is his great-nephew.

Mr. Han helps Li learn kung fu by focusing on self-control and emotional fortitude, acknowledging his potential and inner struggle. He works with Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) to help Li. They combine their martial arts ideologies to get Li ready for the Five Boroughs Tournament.

Jackie Chan is a Hong Kong actor and filmmaker, best known for Shaolin (2011), Wish Dragon (2021), and Iron Mask (2019).

2) Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso

Ralph Macchio attends the "Karate Kid: Legends" Premiere at SVA Theater (Image via Getty)

Ralph Macchio plays Daniel LaRusso, a seasoned Miyagi-Do karate sensei in the film. Daniel teams up with Mr. Han to tutor Li Fong when the latter asks for help. In keeping with Mr. Miyagi's legacy, they combine their two martial arts—karate and kung fu—to prepare Li for the Five Boroughs Tournament.

Ralph Macchio is an American actor. Some of his best works are Cobra Kai (2018-2025), The Deuce (2017-2019), and Psych: The Movie (2017).

3) Ben Wang as Li Fong

Ben Wang attends the "Karate Kid: Legends" Premiere at SVA Theater (Image via Getty)

Ben Wang appears as Li Fong a teenager from Beijing. After his brother's death, Li and his mother, Dr. Fong, move to New York City. Li practices karate and kung fu under the guidance of Miyagi-Do sensei Daniel LaRusso and his great-uncle, Mr. Han.

Ben Wang is an American actor known for his roles in the Disney+ series American Born Chinese (2023), Sight (2023), and Good Egg (2023)

4) Joshua Jackson as Victor Lipani

Joshua Jackson attends the "Karate Kid: Legends" Premiere at SVA Theater (Image via Getty)

Joshua Jackson plays Victor Lipani, a New York City pizza owner and former boxing champion. Victor plays a crucial role in the movie as the father of Mia Lipani (Sadie Stanley). In an effort to rescue his company, Victor tries a boxing return while struggling with debts owed to O'Shea, a loan shark who also acts as the sensei to the antagonist Conor Day.

Joshua Jackson is a Canadian-American actor. He is known for Doctor Odyssey (2024-2025), Fatal Attraction (2023), and Dr. Death (2021)

5) Sadie Stanley as Mia Lipani

Sadie Stanley attends the "Karate Kid: Legends" Premiere at SVA Theater (Image via Getty)

Sadie Stanley portrays Mia Lipani, the daughter of Victor Lipani, a former boxer and pizza businessman. Mia plays a pivotal role in Li Fong's life. Li develops a strong bond with her as he makes his way through his new surroundings, and the two eventually fall in love. Mia's ex-boyfriend Conor Day (Aramis Knight), a local karate champion and Li's main adversary, puts their relationship to the test.

Sadie Stanley is a singer and actress from the United States. She made her debut in the Disney Channel movie Kim Possible (2019) as the title character. Some of her other works are Criminal Minds (2025), PEN15 (2021), and The Goldbergs (2020-2023)

6) Ming-Na Wen as Dr. Fong

Ming-Na Wen attends the "Karate Kid: Legends" Premiere at SVA Theater (Image via Getty)

Ming-Na Wen portrays Dr. Fong, the mother of Li Fong and niece of Mr. Han. She and Li move to New York City in an attempt to start over and shield her oldest son from the perils of martial arts after the untimely death of her youngest son in Beijing.

At first, she worries that Li's participation in combat may result in a tragedy akin to that of her deceased son. Dr. Fong's viewpoint changes throughout the narrative, and she ends up supporting Li's path, even going to his pivotal tournament match.

Ming-Na Wen was born in Coloane. She is an actress and model, best known for Velma (2023-2024), Disney Speedstorm (2023), and Young Sheldon (2022).

Supporting cast of Karate Kid: Legends

The movie features an ensemble of supporting actors, some of whom are listed as follows.

Aramis Knight as Conor Day

Wyatt Oleff as Alan

Shaunette Renée Wilson as Ms. Morgan

Tim Rozon as O'Shea

Olivia Yang Avis as young girl

Nicholas Carella as Fat Jerry

Karate Kid: Legends is currently running in theatres.

