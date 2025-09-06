Friendship ending explained: Do Craig and Austin become friends again?

Friendship is a dark comedy that examines loneliness, insecurity, and the dangers of obsession. The A24 film follows Craig Waterman (Tim Robinson), a marketing executive in the fictional city of Clovis, whose strained marriage and lack of fulfillment at work leave him emotionally adrift. When Austin Carmichael (Paul Rudd), a quirky meteorologist, moves into the neighborhood, Craig sees a chance to escape his stagnation. Their friendship, however, unravels as Craig’s insecurities grow, leading to destructive consequences.

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for the Friendship movie.

The central question of the film is whether Craig and Austin can reconcile and become friends again by the end. The answer is no. Their bond collapses under the weight of Craig’s obsession and volatility. Although Craig briefly protects Austin’s dignity by keeping his secret during a chaotic confrontation, the two men do not resume their friendship.

Instead, Austin acknowledges Craig with a small wink as Craig is arrested, a gesture that suggests recognition but not reconciliation. The ending offers no full redemption.

Friendship: Craig and Austin’s first connection

The story begins with Craig preparing to sell his family home alongside his wife, Tami (Kate Mara). Recently recovered from cancer, Tami is frustrated by Craig’s emotional absence and has quietly rekindled a relationship with her ex-boyfriend Devon. Into this fractured home life enters Austin Carmichael, who introduces himself with a gift and extends an invitation to Craig for a beer.

Despite initial reluctance, Craig and Austin quickly form a bond. They share music, frustrations about work, and even explore a hidden tunnel beneath city hall together. Craig introduces Austin to his personal mantra, 'just ask,' which inspires Austin to pursue his goal of becoming the town’s daytime weatherman. Their connection briefly energizes Craig, making him more attentive to his family and colleagues.

Friendship: The unraveling bond

The friendship begins to falter after Craig joins Austin for a hangout with his wider social circle. Feeling insecure, Craig escalates a playful boxing match into a cheap shot that alienates the group. His attempt to punish himself only deepens the awkwardness. From this point forward, Austin distances himself.

Craig grows desperate, interrupting Austin’s first weather broadcast and eventually breaking into his home. In the process, he steals a handgun. His erratic behavior intensifies when he drags Tami into the underground tunnels, where she becomes lost. The police become involved, and during their brief time in jail together, Austin confides to Craig that he wears a wig. Meanwhile, Craig loses his job after a public breakdown, and Tami leaves him, moving in with Devon.

Craig attempts to recover, working as a parking officer, reconnecting with his son Steven, and buying Tami a van to support her flower business. For a moment, it appears he has stabilized.

Friendship: The final breakdown

Craig’s progress unravels when he sees Austin hosting another 'guys’ night' with a yellow sports car parked outside, something Austin once promised Craig he would be the first to ride in. Overcome with jealousy, Craig storms the gathering armed with the stolen handgun.

During the confrontation, the gun discharges, and Austin’s wig falls off. Rather than exposing him, Craig diverts attention to himself, ensuring Austin has time to restore his appearance. The police soon arrive, and Craig is arrested after knocking himself unconscious while attempting to flee.

From the back of the patrol car, Craig imagines an alternate reality in which his friendship with Austin had endured. Before being taken away, he sees Austin offer him a wink, prompting Craig to smile despite his downfall.

By its conclusion, the movie makes clear that Craig and Austin do not become friends again. Their relationship is irreparably broken, undone by Craig’s insecurity and destructive behavior. The wink Craig receives from Austin is not reconciliation, but seems to be an acknowledgment of his final act of loyalty.

