Where to watch Friendship movie? Streaming details explored

Friendship is a black comedy film written and directed by Andrew DeYoung. It stars Tim Robinson, Kate Mara, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Paul Rudd.

DeYoung's directorial debut film follows Craig Waterman, a marketing executive who becomes more fixated on befriending his new neighbor, Austin Carmichael, a local meteorologist. The plot explores the complexities of human connection, loyalty, and the bonds that hold people together.

The movie first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8, 2024. It was released in the US by A24 in a limited theatrical run on May 9, 2025, before its wide release on May 23, 2025.

Friendship can be streamed now in the US on HBO Max. It can also be rented or bought digitally through platforms such as Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango At Home, Plex, and others. The film is approximately 101 minutes long and is available in 4K UHD on most platforms. It is also released on Blu-ray or DVD.

Streaming and digital availability of Friendship

A still from the movie (Image via A24)

Friendship is available for rental and purchase on different digital platforms such as HBO Max, Amazon Video, Apple TV, Fandango At Home, Plex, and others. Below is the available option to stream a movie digitally:

HBO Max : The movie is available across all subscription plans on HBO Max. Pricing begins at $9.99/month with ads, with the higher-end ad-free plans at $16.99/month and $20.99/month for 4K UHD streaming.

: The movie is available across all subscription plans on HBO Max. Pricing begins at $9.99/month with ads, with the higher-end ad-free plans at $16.99/month and $20.99/month for 4K UHD streaming. Amazon Video : The film can be bought digitally for $24.99, with a rental available for 48 hours for $19.99. It can be played back at 4K UHD with English and Spanish audio and subtitle support.

: The film can be bought digitally for $24.99, with a rental available for 48 hours for $19.99. It can be played back at 4K UHD with English and Spanish audio and subtitle support. Apple TV : The movie can be bought digitally for $24.99 and $19.99 for a 48-hour rental. The Apple TV version provides 4K UHD, Dolby Vision, and Spanish subtitles.

: The movie can be bought digitally for $24.99 and $19.99 for a 48-hour rental. The Apple TV version provides 4K UHD, Dolby Vision, and Spanish subtitles. Fandango At Home : Viewers can access this film digitally, with rentals at approximately $19.99 and purchases at $24.99.

: Viewers can access this film digitally, with rentals at approximately $19.99 and purchases at $24.99. Other services (YouTube, Vudu, iTunes): This is another option, although availability may vary per device. Rental access will usually expire after 48 hours of initial playback, but purchases are owned digitally forever.

Pricing and availability depend on the location and device. It's always recommended to check the platform for the latest pricing and availability.

About the Friendship movie

The movie focuses on Craig Waterman (Tim Robinson), a socially inept marketing professional whose home and work life are in shambles. While his marriage to Tami (Kate Mara) is in trouble and his sense of purpose fades, Craig is drawn to his new neighbor, Austin Carmichael (Paul Rudd), a witty but empty local weatherman.

What starts as casual hangouts gradually becomes an unhealthy obsession, with Craig more desperate to win Austin's friendship. Their bond strengthens through common exploits, but is tested when Craig's desire for inclusion and approval causes him to act out of character. His zeal takes the form of invasion of Austin's private life, confrontations with friends and relatives, and his efforts to recapture their early bond.

The story transitions into a mix of dark comedy and drama, covering themes of loneliness, boundaries, and obsession. The supporting cast also features Jack Dylan Grazer as Steven, Craig's son, Josh Segarra as Devon, Tami's ex-boyfriend, and Meredith Garretson as Bianca, Austin's wife.

