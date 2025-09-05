"Trouble visualizing anyone topping" - Lin-Manuel Miranda shares his take on a possible feature film adaptation of the Hamilton musical

Hamilton has sparked discussions about a possible feature film adaptation. As the cast gathered in New York on September 3, 2025, for the premiere of the show's filmed version, Lin-Manuel Miranda shared his view on whether the Broadway musical could make the leap to the big screen. The screening marked the 10-year anniversary of the musical and gave fans a chance to celebrate with the original performers.
Speaking with USA TODAY at the event, Miranda admitted he struggles to picture a full-scale movie adaptation. He noted that Thomas Kail’s 2016 live capture already achieved something unique.
“I have trouble visualizing anyone topping what Thomas Kail has done with this live capture,” he said.
However, Miranda added that he would leave the door open, noting that he would be interested if a new director’s vision could surpass what already exists.
Other cast members had different takes, with some welcoming the idea of a feature film. The reunion also provided Miranda with an opportunity to reflect on how the show’s meaning has shifted in the current social climate. His comments indicate that while Hamilton continues to evolve in relevance, the possibility of a feature adaptation remains uncertain.
Lin-Manuel Miranda on Hamilton film adaptation
Miranda has addressed the subject of a feature film in multiple interviews. In his USA TODAY remarks, he stressed the difficulty of creating something that could exceed the live-captured version on Disney+. He acknowledged the quality of that production as a reason he could not see an immediate need for another version.
In a separate interview with Variety published on December 13, 2024, Miranda said:
“I’ve always said I’m open to it, if I hear a director with a great take.”
He pointed to the success of Wicked, which became one of the highest-grossing Broadway adaptations. Still, he suggested Hamilton might require more time before considering a film version.
Hamilton cast members' perspectives on a possible film
While Miranda remained cautious, some original cast members expressed optimism. Renée Elise Goldsberry told USA TODAY she believed a movie was inevitable. She even suggested her niece Kayla could one day play Angelica Schuyler.
Christopher Jackson, who played George Washington, also shared his view. He said a film could be interesting if it remained true to Miranda’s vision. He added he would reprise his role if given the opportunity. Their responses show that, even within the cast, opinions vary on the timing and approach for a feature adaptation.
The event also gave the cast a long-delayed chance to celebrate the film's release with fans. Its return to theaters in September 2025 marked a symbolic full circle for Miranda and his collaborators.
Miranda has not closed the door on a Hamilton film adaptation but has made clear it would require a director with a vision strong enough to add something new. For now, the cast and fans are focused on the 10th anniversary celebration and the re-release of the filmed stage version in theaters.