7 Peter Dinklage movies and shows to watch if you loved him in ‘The Toxic Avenger’

Peter Dinklage is an American actor best known for playing Tyrion Lannister in HBO’s Game of Thrones (2011–2019), a role that earned him multiple Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe, and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Ad

He made his film debut in Living in Oblivion (1995) and achieved wider recognition with The Station Agent (2003), which showcased his ability to carry a story with depth and nuance.

Following that, Dinklage advanced his career with roles in comedies such as Elf (2003) and major blockbuster films like The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008), X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), and Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

He earned praise for his role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017) and took on bold projects like Wicked (2024). Alongside his screen work, he has stayed active in theater with roles in Richard III (2003) and Cyrano (2019).

Ad

Trending

In 2023, Dinklage took on a new challenge with The Toxic Avenger, a reboot of the cult superhero black comedy. He starred as Winston Gooze, a widowed janitor whose transformation into the mutant vigilante Toxie gave him both monstrous strength and a new sense of purpose.

If viewers enjoyed Peter Dinklage’s role in The Toxic Avenger, here is a list of seven other shows and movies to explore.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Ad

The Station Agent, and 6 other Peter Dinklage movies and shows to watch if viewers loved him in The Toxic Avenger

1) Death At A Funeral

Death at a Funeral depicts a family's chaotic day burying their patriarch (Image via Netflix)

Death at a Funeral, directed by Frank Oz, is a dark comedy centered on a chaotic day in which a family gathers to bury its patriarch.

Ad

Sibling rivalries, romantic complications, and financial pressures collide as Daniel, the eldest son, tries to give his father a dignified farewell while chaos unfolds around him.

Peter Dinklage plays Peter, a mysterious guest whose presence introduces one of the film’s most shocking complications. His role is pivotal in triggering much of the ensuing chaos, as secrets he holds about the deceased throw the grieving family into further disarray.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

Ad

2) The Station Agent

The Station Agent (2003) was written and directed by Tom McCarthy (Image via Apple TV+)

The Station Agent, written and directed by Tom McCarthy, features Peter Dinklage in a career-defining role as Finbar McBride, a reserved man who inherits an abandoned train depot in rural New Jersey.

Ad

Hoping to escape into solitude with his passion for trains, Finbar instead finds his quiet retreat disrupted by a group of unlikely companions, each carrying their own burdens and quirks.

Dinklage’s portrayal of Finbar captures the subtle complexities of loneliness and the hesitant journey toward human connection. His interactions with a talkative food vendor, a grieving painter, and other members of the community gradually reveal his growing openness and willingness to engage with others.

Ad

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

3) Game Of Thrones

Game of Thrones follows power struggles in Westeros and Essos (Image via Apple TV+)

Game of Thrones, the acclaimed HBO fantasy drama, unfolds across the continents of Westeros and Essos, with power struggles, dynastic wars, and looming supernatural threats.

Ad

Amid the vast ensemble, the Lannister family plays a central role in the battle for influence, with their wealth, cunning, and ruthlessness shaping the fate of the Seven Kingdoms.

Peter Dinklage shines as Tyrion Lannister, the sharp-witted youngest son of the powerful house. Overshadowed by his siblings and scorned for his stature, Tyrion survives through intelligence and political savvy.

Dinklage’s layered performance transforms Tyrion into one of the show’s most memorable figures, at once a comic voice, a shrewd strategist, and a human character facing loyalty, family conflict, and personal survival in a brutal world.

Ad

Where to watch: HBO Max

4) I Care a Lot

Peter Dinklage plays Roman Lunyov in I Care a Lot (Image via Netflix)

I Care a Lot, written and directed by J Blakeson, is a black comedy about corruption and power.

Ad

The story follows Marla Grayson, a con artist who profits from exploiting the legal guardianship system by seizing the assets of unsuspecting elderly clients. When she targets what appears to be an ideal new victim, her scheme unravels into a battle with dangerous opponents who refuse to be outmaneuvered.

Peter Dinklage plays Roman Lunyov, a ruthless crime boss whose mother becomes one of Marla’s targets. Dinklage brings an icy charisma to the role, portraying Roman as both controlled and volatile, a man whose influence and resources make him a powerful adversary.

Ad

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, HBO Max

5) Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri explores grief and justice (Image via Apple TV+)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, written and directed by Martin McDonagh, is a crime drama that examines grief and the search for justice.

Ad

The film follows Mildred Hayes, a mother who sparks controversy in her community when she rents billboards to call out the local police for failing to solve her daughter’s murder. Her defiance intensifies tensions in the town, leading to volatile confrontations and unexpected alliances.

Peter Dinklage appears as James, a local man who shows kindness and support to Mildred amidst the turmoil. Though a supporting role, Dinklage brings warmth and quiet dignity to James, highlighting the contrast between compassion and hostility in the community.

Ad

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, HBO Max, Disney+

6) Cyrano

Cyrano, a romantic drama musical, reimagines Rostand’s classic tale (Image via Apple TV+)

Cyrano, directed by Joe Wright, is a romantic drama musical that reimagines Edmond Rostand’s classic tale.

Ad

Set in 17th-century France, the story follows Cyrano de Bergerac, a master of words and a skilled soldier, who secretly harbors love for his childhood friend Roxanne. When she falls for a young cadet lacking eloquence, Cyrano lends his gift of poetry to help their romance, building a story of sacrifice and hidden truth.

Peter Dinklage plays the title role with vulnerability, using his own physical presence to give Cyrano a more personal and relatable insecurity.

Ad

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

7) Wicked

Wicked: Part I (2024), directed by Jon M. Chu (Image via Apple TV+)

Wicked: Part I (2024), directed by Jon M. Chu, brings the beloved stage musical to the screen, reimagining the world of Oz before Dorothy’s arrival.

Ad

The story follows Elphaba, a young woman born with green skin and extraordinary powers, whose unlikely friendship with the bubbly Galinda is tested by love, prejudice, and political corruption. Their bond, and the choices they make, set the stage for one of the most iconic rivalries in fantasy lore.

Peter Dinklage lends his voice to Dr. Dillamond, a talking Goat and history professor at Shiz University. As one of the few Animals still allowed to teach, Dr. Dillamond faces mounting discrimination, and his connection with Elphaba helps awaken her awareness of injustice.

Ad

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

Interested viewers can watch Peter Dinklage's movie The Toxic Avenger on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Moakala T Aier With a background in Political Science, which may seem unconventional for an entertainment writer, Moakala T Aier’s academic journey was marked by extensive involvement in editorial roles. Beginning as a member of the campus editorial team and later as the editor for the student union led her to pursue a career as a Digital Content Creator.



Currently working as a Listicle writer at Sportskeeda, Moakala has previously contributed to various publications like The Shillong Times and Eastern Mirror, where she covered a diverse range of topics from education and human interest stories to lifestyle pieces, event coverage, and book reviews. With a portfolio that includes interviews with various personalities such as MMA fighters, local musicians, and activists, Moakala’s approach to journalism is rooted in accuracy and reliability. She employs meticulous research and cross-referencing to ensure error-free content.



Beyond writing, Moakala enjoys listening to podcasts every morning, watching indie films, cooking new dishes, taking daily photo dumps, reading books, and journaling her thoughts. While she admires Emma Chamberlain, Sophia Chang, Michelle Choi, and others for their creative attention to detail, Moakala would love to be a part of the classic 1998 film The Parent Trap, longing to live in the same fictional world that feels uncomplicated and meaningful. Know More