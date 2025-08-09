Gina Carano credits Elon Musk for funding her lawsuit as she reaches a settlement with Disney 

Deadpool actress Gina Carano took to X on August 7, 2025, crediting Elon Musk for funding her lawsuit against Disney, which has now been settled. According to The Guardian's report dated August 8, 2025, Gina sued Disney for "wrongful termination" in 2024 over being fired from The Mandalorian.

In her X post announcing the settlement of her lawsuit with Disney and its parent company, Lucasfilm, she stated that it was the ideal outcome for all the parties involved. Referring to The Mandalorian, Gina said that she hopes the lawsuit's settlement "brings some healing to the force."

Gina Carano 🕯 @ginacarano I have come to an agreement with Disney/Lucasfilm @disney @Lucasfilm which I believe is the best outcome for all parties involved. I hope this brings some healing to the force. I want to extend my deepest most heartfelt gratitude to Elon Musk, @elonmusk a man I’ve never met,

Thanking Elon Musk for backing her suit, Gina Carano wrote:

"I want to extend my deepest most heartfelt gratitude to Elon Musk, @elonmusk a man I’ve never met, who did this Good Samaritan deed for me in funding my lawsuit. Thank you Mr. Musk and @X for backing my case and asking for nothing in return."

Thanking her lawyers for their wisdom and guidance, the actress also expressed appreciation to her fans, saying they had been the support that kept her story alive.

"I hope to make you proud. I am excited to flip the page and move onto the next chapter. My desires remain in the arts, which is where I hope you will join me. Yes, I’m smiling." Gina added

Elon Musk responded to Gina Carano's tweet with a heart emoji.

More details about Gina Carano's early career and work with Disney

Gina Carano, a former mixed martial artist, rose to fame with action roles, debuting in Steven Soderbergh's Haywire, released in 2011. She later played Angel Dust in Marvel's Deadpool, released in 2016, which is now a part of Disney's library after its 21st Century Fox acquisition.

In 2019, Carano joined The Mandalorian, produced by Lucasfilm under Disney, as a former Rebel shock trooper, Cara Dune. The show quickly became a flagship title for Disney+, and her performance made her popular across the first two seasons. She also appeared at major Star Wars fan events, participated in promotional campaigns.

However, according to The Guardian's report dated February 2021, Gina Carano was fired from The Mandalorian over social media posts. At the time, the actress seemingly appeared to draw a parallel between the treatment of Republicans in America and that of Jewish people during Nazi Germany.

Two years later, The Mandalorian season 3 wrote out her character, showing Cara's return to the New Republic, working as a soldier.

On the other hand, Gina took to X on February 7, 2024, to post a lengthy tweet questioning Lucasfilm and Disney's action. She mentioned that Elon Musk's social media platform X helped bring her story to light.

The actress claimed that she was "being hunted down" for her social media posts and likes because she did not align with the "acceptable narrative" at the time. Emphasizing that she had never used aggressive language and that the post in question was with respect and not aggression, Gina wrote:

"My words were consistently twisted to demonize & dehumanize me as an alt right wing extremist. It was a bullying smear campaign aimed at silencing, destroying & making an example out of me."

As reported by People, in April 2024, Disney cited its "First Amendment rights" as the reason for firing Gina. The company stated it had a constitutional right not to associate its artistic expression with her speech.

Gina's tweet firing back at Disney (Image via X/ @ginacarano)

Responding to the same, Gina posted a tweet on April 11, 2024, claiming that Disney would fire anyone if they disagreed with the person's ideology. She alleged that Disney would "MISREPRESENT, MALIGN, and MISCHARACTERIZE" the person in question to fire them.

On August 7, 2025, Lucasfilm's spokesperson announced that the lawsuit concerning Gina's firing from the Disney+ series was settled. The company's statement mentioned how Gina Carano was always respected by her co-stars, directors, and staff, adding that they were looking forward to working with her shortly.

