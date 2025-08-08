What is the lawsuit against Issa Rae? 'One of Them Days' plagiarism row explained

Three screenwriters from Los Angeles have filed a lawsuit against Issa Rae, accusing the actress and writer of plagiarizing their work in her 2025 film, One of Them Days. The movie hit theaters on January 17, 2025. Distributor Sony Pictures Releasing, Sony's film studio TriStar, Issa's production company, ColorCreative, and screenwriter Syreeta Singleton are also defendants in the lawsuit. The filing was submitted in court on July 30, as reported by Complex. Shon Oku, Joshua Isaacson, and Tyrone Perry co-wrote the screenplay for a 2020 script titled One of Those Days. They allegedly found several elements of their script, including the storyline, character evolution, and tonal details, seemingly imitated in Issa's project starring SZA and Keke Palmer.According to the court documents obtained by Complex, Joshua, Tyrone, and Shon shared their script with producer Danny Hamouie in 2023. In April 2024, the writers further proposed the screenplay to producer Xavier Charles and Roman Arabia. However, the script was reportedly rejected.The lawsuit alleged that soon after Charles had access to the One of Those Days script, Issa Rae's company ColorCreative announced One of Them Days. Xavier Charles was reportedly part of Issa's HBO series Insecure.Issa Rae previously praised screenwriter Syreeta Singleton's work View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn a January 2025 interview with Geeks of Color, Issa Rae spoke about One of Them Days and what made her want to bring the story to the screen. The Emmy-nominated actress said:&quot;Oh my god, as soon as I read the script! You know, I’m a big fan of Syreeta Singleton’s writing.&quot;Issa said she had worked with Syreeta on both her HBO series, Insecure, and Rap Sh!t. The actress called Syreeta's portrayal of female characters and female friendships &quot;the best&quot;. She continued:&quot;And so, given that this was set in LA, where I'm also from, and was a buddy comedy that I hadn't seen in a while, I just immediately identified with the characters, and I was like, 'We have to make this happen.'&quot;A still from One of Them Days (Image via Netflix)The 2025 comedy film revolves around best friends Dreux (played by Keke Palmer) and Alyssa (played by SZA), and their way through a messy situation.According to Complex, the plaintiffs suing Issa Rae and the others hired screenwriter and producer John Brancato, known for Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines. They reportedly had Brancato analyze their script with Issa's movie to draw comparisons between the two, and found that both scripts had several overlapping elements.Tyrone Perry, Shon Oku, and Joshua Isaacson have put in a request for a jury trial for the case. They are also seeking legal fees and damages.