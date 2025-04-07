Give Me Back My Daughter ending explained: Does Renee get her daughter back?

Give Me Back My Daughter is a drama film directed by Kelly Kali from a screenplay by Xavier Burgin. It premiered on Lifetime on April 5, 2025. The film tells an emotional story of a single mother trying to reunite with her daughter by navigating through the family court.

Here's the official synopsis of the film:

"Renee and her daughter, Imani, are left homeless after Renee loses her job and they are evicted from their home. Determined to stay independent, Renee refuses any public assistance, but her desperation leads to a difficult decision."

The film stars Gabourey Sidibe, Cadence Reese, Sean Anthony Baker, Christian Adam, Cynthia Barrett, Walnette Marie Carrington, and Jade Fernandez in prominent roles.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Give Me Back My Daughter. Reader's discretion is advised.

The Child Protective Services took Imani

Give Me Back My Daughter began with a heartbreaking scene in which Renee, a single mother played by Gabourey Sidibe, was arrested while she shouted desperately for her daughter, Imani, played by Cadence Reese. The film then took the viewers six months back when Renee got laid off as part of her company-wide downsizing initiative.

A day before, she was sharing with her daughter the prospect of her getting to a management position in the company. But now her life was caught up in a whirlpool of problems, as losing her job would mean not being able to pay her bills for long. Despite trying countless times, she got rejected from every company. Her landlord gave her some slack, given her situation, but even that window soon closed.

Without a proper house to stay in, the mother and daughter began sleeping in a car, which created problems for Imani in her school and made her a target of harsh treatment by her classmates. The day Renee had a big interview at a real estate firm, her babysitter ghosted her, leaving her no other option but to leave Imani in the car. When she came back, she was informed that Child Protective Services had taken her daughter in.

Renee turned her life around in Give Me Back My Daughter

To get her daughter back, Renee went to the court, but her experience made her feel worse as she was asked to prove her worth and that she is a capable parent to take care of a little girl. If she failed, then she would lose her daughter permanently, and Imani would grow up in the foster care system. This scared Renne, as she herself had grown up in the foster care system with a father who repeatedly molested her.

Renne then went on a journey to reinvent herself as a person and mother. She got two jobs, one at Jeff’s Diner and the other at Tiana’s hair salon. The income from those jobs was enough to care for herself and Imani. The owner of the diner, Jeff, also helped her get a fair deal on a house. She was now in a better position than she had been in a long time.

Imani is given back to Renee for her determination in Give Me Back My Daughter

The incident of losing her job upended the life Renee had built for her daughter. But after losing everything, she realised that she needed to let go of her insecurities and trauma to truly be an able parent. She even felt like losing Imani to the Pattersons, her new foster caretakers.

However, by the time of the court's hearing, she had drastically improved her life, which could not be ignored by the court. The judge ruled in Renee's favor, returning Imani back in her care. He also told her that in any other situation, the child would've remained in foster care, but her determination and strength to change her life inspired his decision.

Give Me Back My Daughter ended with Imani going back to Renee and the two living together in their new house. Renee also went through a massive personal growth, leaving behind her childhood insecurities and trauma.

