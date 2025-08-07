"Go f*#k yourself": Jamie Lee Curtis reacts to Allison Janney’s pantless appearance on the red carpet

Actress Allison Janney recently drew attention for her appearance in a pantless outfit designed by Christian Siriano at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards held on July 17, 2025, in Los Angeles. The look prompted a candid and informal remark from fellow actress Jamie Lee Curtis, which has since circulated on social media.Allison Janney wore a high-cut black bodysuit, a long-tailored blazer, sparkly tights, and stiletto heels for the event. While greeting Janney on the red carpet, Curtis was recorded playfully reacting with the phrase:“Go f*#k yourself.” The moment was later shared by Janney on Instagram on August 5, 2025, as she wrote:“For my favorite red carpet shout out @jamieleecurtis I adore you!”Jamie Lee Curtis also attended the event in a black jumpsuit with a cropped silver blazer. She was honored during the ceremony, which was created by comedians and podcast hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers. The awards event, which recognizes a variety of figures and moments in popular culture, aired on Bravo and is available to stream on Peacock.Jamie Lee Curtis and Allison Janney’s longstanding bond View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAllison Janney and Jamie Lee Curtis have known each other for years and have appeared together at several public events, including the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards with actor Sean Hayes. Their recent red carpet exchange at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards is one of many moments that reflect their long-standing professional connection.Curtis is known for openly supporting her peers in the entertainment industry. In early 2023, after her Everything Everywhere All At Once co-star Michelle Yeoh won a Golden Globe, Curtis shared a photo of herself on Instagram cheering for Yeoh during the ceremony. She later posted a custom T-shirt with that same image, calling it an unplanned but meaningful gesture of support.The Las Culturistas Culture Awards, held this year, celebrated contributions across entertainment, media, and pop culture. The event featured many notable figures, including Janney and Curtis, both award-winning actors with decades of experience.Though Curtis’s red carpet comment included strong language, it was understood as a light-hearted, friendly reaction. The exchange added a spontaneous, human moment to the event and gained attention online after Janney shared the clip on social media.About Allison JanneyAllison Janney, an American actress born on November 19, 1959, is known for her work in television, film, and theater. Over the years, she has earned several major awards, including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, a BAFTA, and Emmy Awards. She has also been nominated twice for a Tony Award.Janney was born in Boston and raised in Dayton, Ohio. She studied theater at Kenyon College and later trained at the Neighborhood Playhouse in New York and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. She began acting in stage productions before moving on to film and television.She gained recognition for playing C.J. Cregg on the political drama The West Wing (1999–2006), a role that earned her four Emmy Awards. She later won more Emmys for her roles in Masters of S*x and the comedy Mom. On stage, she earned Tony nominations for A View from the Bridge and 9 to 5.In film, Janney has appeared in American Beauty, Juno, The Help, and I, Tonya, for which she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. In 2024, she guest-starred in the Netflix series The Diplomat and continues to stay active in her career.Also read: Matt Smith might land the villain's role in the upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter movie, starring Ryan Gosling.