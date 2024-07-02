“Grief is a strange and terrible thing” — Fans left divided over Kate Beckinsale mooning a department store to cope with pet cat’s death

Pearl Harbor star Kate Beckinsale recently went viral for sticking her buttocks out the window. The 50-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday, July 1, to share a video of herself sporting a black T-shirt and pants, exposing her bare behind outside the window. Beckinsale's friend and actress, Nina Kate, recorded the video while Kate noted two buses going past and asked if anyone was looking up.

The subsequent video in the Instagram carousel revealed that Beckinsale was mooning the London department store, Harvey Nichols. In the post's caption, the actress revealed that this was after she received the news that her pet cat, Clive, had passed away.

"The day after Clive died and I received some of the most horrific news I’ve ever received that next morning - sometimes there’s nothing for it but for your friend to show up as hard as possible and spend the evening making prank calls and mooning Harvey Nichols because sometimes when the bottom falls out of your world the only response after crying till you’re sick is your own bottom," she wrote in the caption.

Kate Beckinsale's mooning went viral, and fans greeted her post with mixed opinions. A few users understood Beckinsale's response to grief and sent her their condolences.

A few fans applauded the actress for navigating her way through grief using her sense of humor. One user even called mooning one of the "brightest things in life." Here are a few reactions to her Instagram post:

"In the saddest of moments, I've realized humor and great friends are gods blessings 😍 xo", noted @raydee8love.

"Did anyone read the caption? She was going thru a lot. Laughter is what she needed. Go on Kate🙌", added @bridgette.83.

"Love how you navigate through trauma with humor, no matter how ridiculous ♥️🌝", applauded @a.vantgarden.

"Honestly, mooning has always been one of the best and brightest things in life. Walking down the sidewalk from school, hearing a car honk, looking over and seeing an a*s hanging out of the car window....the glory days, for sure," wrote @chelseeuh87.

Netizens offered their condolences to Kate Beckinsale (Image via Instagram/@katebeckinsale)

However, some were not fond of Kate Beckinsale mooning a department store. Some were of the opinion that it lacked "grace and sophistication," and others did not find the video funny. Here are a few Instagram reactions in this regard:

"I once admired you for your grace and sophistication, but I now see I was mistaken," said @claudiamolinafitness.

"Lame attempt at comedy," thought @dondebord.

"I swear people have no class anymore 😢", added @kaszlugac.

"I thought she was taking a dump out the window," joked @riddle_me_this09.

"My heart is absolutely and totally broken"— Kate Beckinsale when Clive passed away

Kate Beckinsale's beloved pet cat, Clive, died in June last year. At the time of his death, the actress posted an image of herself cuddling the kitty wrapped in a pink blanket. She announced his death and wrote:

"I don't have it in me to make a montage or even look at pictures of him yet. Every single part of my house feels like he should be in it. If anyone is expecting to hear from me, you may not for a bit and I'm sorry."

"My heart is absolutely and totally broken," she added.

Two months later, in August 2023, the actress revealed a tattoo of Clive on her arm showcasing the feline surrounded by stars. More recently, on the first anniversary of Clive's death on June 12, 2024, the actress took to Instagram to post a carousel of videos showcasing the fun times the duo had together.

"Fly high my best angel on your one year anniversary. Oh my heart Clive I miss you . Not a soul like you. Love of my life 🤍," she captioned her post.

Kate Beckinsale was last seen in the 2023 Charlie Day comedy film Fool's Paradise alongside many stars, including John Malkovich, Charlie Day, Ray Liotta, Adrian Brody, Ken Jeong, Edie Falco, and Jason Sudeikis.

