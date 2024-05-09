"This is all you’re getting" — Kate Beckinsale calls out critics by posting photos of herself in an old-man Halloween costume

Actress Kate Beckinsale, who became popular for her work in action films like Total Recall and Whiteout, as well as her role as Selene in the Underworld film franchise, recently responded to critics in a seemingly unusual way.

In response to the criticism and bullying that she reportedly received online for her appearance, the 50-year-old British actress posted a series of photos and videos of herself on Instagram on Wednesday, May 8. In the photos, she was disguised as an elderly man dressed to get married.

The actress used throwback photos and clips from a previous Halloween costume to clap back at her naysayers. In the caption, she wrote:

“New deal. This is all you’re getting. Hope it is less triggering and more what you consider age appropriate. Sayonara b*tches.”

Kate Beckinsale shares a series of photos to clap back at critics

Kate Beckinsale Instagram post (Image via @katebeckinsale/ Instagram)

Kate Beckinsale, who recently joined the red carpet at the King’s Gala following a hospital stay for an undisclosed health issue, was unrecognizable in her get-up for the recent photos.

In the close-up of the photo she shared, the first in what would be a series of posts, the actress was unrecognizable, wearing a wrinkled bald face mask with an all-white suit and bow tie. She was holding her cat, Willow, on her lap and sitting in a wheelchair.

Though her fans may not have recognized the actress at first glance, the photo appeared to be from Kate Beckinsale’s 2023 Halloween costume.

In subsequent footage, which was uncaptioned, the British actress was seen in the same suit and bow tie get-up on a wheelchair, with the video panning out to reveal the rest of her costume. She was seen wearing white platform boots with fake testicles hanging from her left pant leg.

She was seen in the same costume in another photo, this time with Beckinsale kicking her legs in the air while a woman dressed in a wedding gown and a veil pushing the actress’ wheelchair forward.

Later, in another video, Beckinsale was seated in the same wheelchair, this time holding her Pomeranian, Myf, with the same bride companion as they posed outdoors on a sports court.

In the last black-and-white footage, the actress was seen tumbling out of the wheelchair and onto the court’s floor as her bride hurried to help.

Kate Beckinsale's retort came after she addressed people's bullying in a previous post

Kate Beckinsale’s new retort comes mere days after she posted a pair of videos of herself 20 years apart and a lengthy message calling out media trolls, saying “Please stop now” about the bullying and plastic surgery accusations. She has since deleted the post.

Talking about the plastic surgery/Botox accusations in a now-deleted post, as per The Cut, Beckinsale wrote:

"Every time I post anything — and by the way, this has been the case since I was about 30 — I am accused of having had unrecognisable surgery/using Botox using fillers/being obsessed with looking younger...I don't actually do any of those things—I've even gone to the trouble of having a plastic surgeon categorically said that I don't and haven't."

The actress has also mentioned that the negative comments online she constantly receives about her appearance usually comes from women.

