The Judge: Full cast list

The Judge is a 2014 legal drama directed by David Dobkin, who is known for his work as a director for Wedding Crashers and Into the Badlands. The legal drama hinges on Hank Palmer’s character played by Rober Downey Jr., a hardened hot-shot Chicago defense lawyer from Indiana. He left his small-town roots to defend his wealthy and often-guilty clients in the big city.

Another thing to know about The Judge is its impressive cast list. Besides Downey Jr. playing the main character, the movie featured top-tier actors like Robert Duvall, Vera Farmiga, Vincent D’Onorio, Dax Shepard, and more.

Robert Downey Jr. and others star in The Judge

1) Robert Downey Jr. as Hank Palmer

Robert Downey Jr., one of the highest-grossing actors in Hollywood, is best known as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Playing the role of Hank Palmer in The Judge, he is an ambitious, self-assured, and arrogant Chicago-based defense attorney.

The film’s storyline revolves around his single-minded ambition and lack of empathy as a big-city lawyer and his strained relationship with his father.

Read more: 7 Best Marvel movies outside the MCU

2) Robert Duvall as Joseph Palmer

Robert Duvall (Image via Getty)

Robert Duvall, a 93-year-old American actor and filmmaker, has a career spanning seven decades. He has an Academy Award, a BAFTA, four Golden Globes, and more awards in his name and is known for movies like Apocalypse Now, Tender Mercies, and The Godfather.

In The Judge, he plays Joseph Palmer, a respected local judge who has a long-standing tumultuous relationship with his son, Hank. His character in the film earned Duvall his seventh Oscar nomination.

Read more: Jason Statham’s The Beekeeper set to release on OTT

3) Vera Farmiga as Samantha Powell

Vera Farmiga is an American actress who started her career on the Broadway stage before venturing into TV and film. Several of her prominent acting roles include movies like The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas and the Conjuring franchise.

Farmiga plays the role of Hank’s ex-girlfriend Samantha Powell, who is the owner of the local diner where the big-shot lawyer grew up in Indiana suburbs.

The movie sees Farmiga’s character as both a romantic love interest for Hank as well as his source of emotional stability and confidante.

Read more: Turtles All the Way Down ending explained

4) Vincent D’Onofrio as Glen Palmer

Vincent D'Onofrio (Image via Getty)

American actor and filmmaker Vincent D’Onofrio's most known TV and movie appearances include Law & Order, Daredevil, and Hawkeye, among others.

In The Judge, he plays the character of the local tire shop owner and Hank’s older brother. He is a constant support to his younger brother throughout the movie, despite his personal struggles and the animosity between his brother and their father.

Read more: The Fall Guy review

5) Jeremy Strong as Dale Palmer

Jeremy Strong (Image via Getty)

Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe actor Jeremy Strong is best known for his breakout role as Kendall Roy in HBO’s drama series Succession and movies like Lincoln and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Moreover, he’s been featured on TIME’s 100 most influential people in the world. Strong plays Dale Palmer in The Judge, Hank’s mentally challenged younger brother.

6) Dax Shepard as C.P. Kennedy

Dax Shepard, an actor and comedian with TV and film credits including Parenthood, The Ranch, Without a Paddle, and Chips, plays Attorney C.P. Kennedy.

In the movies, he plays the skilled and seasoned lawyer, who represents the prosecution in the case against Hank’s father, Judge Palmer.

Read more: One More Shot ending explained

Additional cast

Apart from the cast members mentioned above, these are some of the other supporting cast members in The Judge movie.

Billy Bob Thornton as Dwight Dickham

Leighton Meester as Carla Powell

Ken Howard as Judge Warren

Emma Tremblay as Lauren Palmer

Balthazar Getty as Deputy Hanson

David Krumholtz as Mike Kattan

Grace Zabriskie as Mrs. Blackwell

Denis O’Hare as Doc Morris

Sarah Lancaster as Lisa Palmer

Lonnie Farmer as Gus the Bailiff

Matt Riedy as Sheriff White

Mark Kiely as Mark Blackwell

Award-winning actors make up the cast of The Judge, each bringing their unprecedented acting to the critically acclaimed movie, which is available for streaming in multiple platforms like Netflix and HBO Max.

Read more: Robert Downey Jr.’s overlooked legal drama film climbs Netflix'sTop 10

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback