Turtles All the Way Down ending explained: Did Aza overcome her OCD and find true happiness?

Turtles All the Way Down premiered on May 2, 2024, on Max. Based on John Green's bestselling novel, the film adaptation features Isabela Merced as Aza Holmes, a teenager who deals with intrusive thoughts and anxieties caused by her psychological condition.

The movie's climax reaches into the main issue of whether Aza overcomes her obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) or not. No, she doesn't. However, Aza realizes that her condition can't be cured and her mental health journey is an ongoing process.

She might not have everything figured out, but she does have the armor of her tools and the community to help her deal with the complexities of her OCD. So, she makes an effort to open herself to all the possibilities.

The ending of Turtles All the Way Down looks at how Aza tries to cope with her symptoms to find chances of true happiness, despite all the obstacles that lie ahead.

Turtles All the Way Down ending: Aza's ongoing mental health journey

In the movie, Aza Holmes's (Isabela Merced) mental health journey is portrayed as a sophisticated and protracted process. The story has explored her dilemmas with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and the recurrent thoughts which mainly center around the fear of becoming critical illnesses such as C. diff.

The role played by microorganisms in Aza's thinking and her OCD-related issues concerning interpersonal relationships is a highly central theme that elucidates just how much it keeps Aza from leading a normal life. The film depicts Aza’s troublesome accident in the hospital, which leads her to uncontrollable intrusive thoughts and compulsions.

She eventually reaches a point in Turtles All the Way Down where she tries to dampen her fears by consuming hand sanitizer. This is a manifestation of how serious Aza's condition is and the lengths she is willing to go to to control her OCD symptoms.

Even in the face of upsets and obstacles, Aza gets a supportive push from her friend Daisy and her mother Gina. In Turtles All the Way Down, Aza's road to recovery is not straightforward as it features the relevance of attending therapy sessions, taking medication, and maintaining a social support system in combating depression.

Turtles All the Way Down ending: Reconnecting with Davis and Daisy

Finally, Aza Holmes gets in touch with her old friend Davis Pickett, and best friend, Daisy Ramirez in the last part of the book/movie. Sharing the experience of the murders, and the eventual discovery of Russell Pickett's body had brought Aza and Daisy closer together.

The movie brings forth the scene where Aza and Daisy bury their hatchets and Daisy appreciates that Aza's OCD is not like a flu that can be easily cured. Daisy tells Aza that she doesn't always make sense, but she isn't "mustard" implying that she will always be true as a friend.

Aza and Davis also have a crucial moment where Aza tells the truth to Davis about his father's death and how she feels about it. Turtles All the Way Down shows how their love is deeper than any romantic relationship which is what makes them such great friends.

Nevertheless, despite Aza and Davis not returning to what they once were, Davis remains a close friend to Aza and visits her two months after her father's death. This shows that for Davis, the bond of friendship is crucial and she is prepared to stick with Aza as she battles with her ongoing OCD issues.

Hope for the future in Turtles All the Way Down ending

Through the line of recovery after the hospital, Aza learns that her mental health journey does not consist of any final destination, instead, it is a continuous process that she has to deal with every day. Nevertheless, the movie underlines that Aza is armed with the support and strength that will help her move forward in life.

Aza's mom, Gina is one of the characters who undergoes a significant change, eventually learning how to sit back and support her daughter's college goals. This shift in Gina's approach is crucial in Aza's journey because they can now make some decisions for themselves and do what they truly want.

When Aza expresses her nervousness about finding love, her best friend Daisy reassures her, saying:

"You're gonna make a whole damn life for yourself."

Finally, the ending of Turtles All the Way Down sends a message of hope and self-acceptance. The closing scene drives home the idea that Aza has a secure footing under which she can thrive with the help of her friends and family.

Turtles All the Way Down is currently streaming on Max.