Gunslingers is a traditional Western film written, edited, and directed by Brian Skiba. He also co-produced the film alongside Randall Batinkoff, Laurie Love, and Scott Reed. It was released on video on demand and in limited theaters across the United States on April 11, 2025.

The film is set in a fictional town in Kentucky in 1907, where a group of outlaws fight against bounty hunters to protect Thomas Keller and themselves. With a stellar cast including Nicolas Cage, Stephen Dorff, Heather Graham, and Jeremy Kent Jackson, the film had plenty of intense moments. Here's the official synopsis:

"When the most wanted man in America surfaces in a small Kentucky town, his violent history -- and a blood-thirsty mob seeking vengeance and a king's ransom -- soon follow."

It continues:

"As brothers face off against one another and bullets tear the town to shreds, this lightning-fast gunslinger makes his enemies pay the ultimate price for their greed. Academy Award Winner Nicolas Cage, Stephen Dorff, and Heather Graham star in an action-packed Western thriller about true justice in the wild west."

The film ended with an intense shootout sequence and a dramatic faceoff between Thomas and Robert. In a tense moment, Robert held a gun against his own daughter, Gracie, and Thomas learned a shocking truth about her parentage.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Gunslingers. Reader's discretion is advised.

Thomas Keller faked his own death in Gunslingers

Gunslingers began in 1903, when Thomas Keller killed a Rockefeller in a shootout between the two parties. Thomas had to escape, and his brother Robert was almost burned to death. The event was so drastic that even four years later, Thomas was being chased by bounty hunters who aspired to collect the $100,000 on his head.

Thomas was skilled enough to protect himself from savage gunslingers.

However, he knew that he could not run and hide forever, being the man with the highest bounty on his head in the history of America. He went to a fascinating town in Kentucky, filled with residents who were all outlaws and wanted criminals. There, a group faked his death by hanging him publicly, so that Thomas could lie as low as possible and live in peace.

Gunslingers has a long action sequence in the end

Soon, many guests arrived in the town looking for Thomas. The first to arrive was Val and her daughter Gracie. Val had been shot in her left thigh, but she kept it hidden and removed the bullet herself.

Another group to arrive was led by Robert, who was now looking for his brother under the direction of the Governor of New York, aiming to collect the bounty. He refused to believe the facade of Thomas's hanging and even had his gang members dig his grave, only to find a coyote head inside.

What followed was a battle between the two groups. On the one side were Thomas, Lin, Ben, Jericho, and his gang. And other the other side were the dozens of members in Robert's gang.

The film provided no backstory or information about any character other than Thomas and Robert. All that the viewers were given the sense that each side was loyal to their cause, whatever it may be.

The film's final action sequence is extensive, featuring a lot of shooting, bloodshed, hangings, fistfights, and chase scenes. Robert's men tried to hang three of Jericho's men, but somehow Ben and Jericho managed to save them. At one point, Bella had to fight off a fierce female from the rival gang, which she barely managed to win.

Eventually, Jericho's men won the fight, drinking to their victory below the hanging spot.

Gracie's real father was Thomas, not Robert

Robert had forced Val and Gracie, who was his own daughter, into a wagon. Thomas had been captured and was locked in a separate wagon. When the final battle began, Thomas was freed by Jericho. He chased Val and Gracie's wagon, but Robert eventually caught up to him.

Holding a gun to Gracie's head, Robert asked Thomas to choose between himself and the little girl. He promised to let Val and Gracie go if Thomas took his own life. Thomas was visibly confused until Robert revealed that he was actually the biological father of Gracie. To save his daughter, Thomas quickly pulled his gun and shot Robert to death.

Gunslingers ended with Thomas being united with his family.

