"Hemsworth is the most complex psyche" - Robert Downey Jr. praises Chris Hemsworth's portrayal of Thor in the MCU

Following Chris Hemsworth's cover story interview in Vanity Fair on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, Robert Downey Jr. shared his thoughts on Hemsworth's comments. The American actor was responding to Hemsworth's claims that his character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor, often felt like a "security guard" for the team. Hemsworth told the publication that he felt that his co-stars had "cooler lines" and that he might have let his fans down with his performance in the films.

However, his Avengers co-star disagreed with the statement and said that Thor was a "super tricky" character to adapt. Robert Downey Jr. added that Chris Hemsworth and the director of Thor, Kenneth Branagh, found a way to make Thor "somehow relatable but godlike."

"First off, Thor as a character was super tricky to adapt—lots of implied limitations—but he and Ken Branagh figured out how to transcend, make him somehow relatable but godlike. Hemsworth is, in my opinion, the most complex psyche out of all us Avengers. He’s got wit and gravitas, but also such restraint, fire, and gentleness," the actor said

Thor is a central figure of the MCU and has appeared in a total of nine films as of 2023.

Robert Downey Jr. says he disagrees with Chris Hemsworth’s criticism of Thor

Chris Hemsworth made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2011 with Thor, directed by Kenneth Branagh. The film introduced the God of Thunder to Phase One and received generally positive reviews from critics. The film was also a financial success and earned $449.3 million worldwide.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Chris Hemsworth, who plays the role of Thor, spoke about the character and his portrayal of the same. He said that after reading the lines of the other cast members, he often thought that they were "having more fun." While he acknowledged that he was a "part of this big thing," he claimed that he was "probably pretty replaceable."

"Sometimes I felt like a security guard for the team. I would read everyone else’s lines, and go, ‘Oh, they got way cooler stuff. They’re having more fun. What’s my character doing?’ It was always about, ‘You’ve got the wig on. You’ve got the muscles. You’ve got the costume. Where’s the lighting?’ Yeah, I’m part of this big thing, but I’m probably pretty replaceable," Hemsworth said.

However, his co-star Robert Downey Jr. did not agree with his statements and praised the actor's ability to play the "complex psyche" of the Norse God. He complimented Chris on the range and arc of his performance in the Marvel movies Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. He called them “a formidable hat trick.”

Robert Downey Jr. has played the role of Iron Man in the MCU since 2008 and is one of the most recognizable characters from the franchise. The actor was last seen in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, where he sacrifices his life to defeat the villain Thanos.

Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth's last film for the MCU was the fourth installment of Thor, released in 2022, and titled Thor: Love and Thunder. Directed by Taika Waititi, the film also stars Natalie Portman as Jane Foster. The film was well-received by fans and critics but it sits at 76% on Rotten Tomatoes.

During an interview with Variety, Hemsworth spoke about the film and the criticism it received, stating that he "didn't stick the landing."

"I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself. I didn’t stick the landing," the actor said.

Robert Downey Jr. has not yet signed any new films with Marvel. However, he told Esquire magazine in April 2024 that he was open to playing Iron Man again if he was given the chance. While the character has died in the storyline, the actor explained that he will "happily" reprise his role as it was an "integral part of my DNA."

"Happily. It’s too integral a part of my DNA. That role chose me. And look, I always say, ‘Never, ever bet against Kevin Feige.’ It is a losing bet. He’s the house. He will always win," he added.

It is worth noting that directors Anthony and Joe Russo have not confirmed any return of the character in the future. Additionally, neither Robert Downey Jr. nor Chris Hemsworth confirmed whether they will put their superhero costumes back on for the big screen.

Robert Downey Jr. appeared in ten movies within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starting with Iron Man in 2008 and ending with Avengers: Endgame.