"How are they going to explain" – Fans react to Disney’s Tron: Ares trailer and the mysteries it raises

Disney’s Tron: Ares trailer has been released and fans' excitement is palpable. However, fans have also expressed skepticism and have raised several questions about the movie's tackling of certain plot points and characters from Tron: Legacy (2010). The official trailer, released by Disney on Instagram on April 5, 2025, teases a visually stunning return to the digital world.

With Jared Leto taking center stage as Ares and a release date set for October 10, 2025, longtime fans are both hyped and puzzled.

Fans took to the comments section of the trailer and wondered how the filmmakers intended to explain Flynn's apparent return, as well as the absence of Sam and Alan. Some also speculated if Tron actually survived after falling into the sea during the last film, while some expressed surprise that a sequel to a 15-year-old movie was arriving in 2025.

“Looks amazing, but how are they going to explain Flynn being alive and how are they going to explain Sam and Alan not being in it," a netizen said.

Screenshot of the fan reaction on the Instagram post (Image via Disney Studios/Instagram)

Several users wondered about the status of Kevin Flynn, Sam Flynn, and Tron himself, iconic figures whose fates were left ambiguous in Tron: Legacy. Others were concerned whether the film would honor the legacy of the original character Tron, especially as Bruce Boxleitner is not confirmed to appear.

Fan reactions from the Instagram post (Image via Disney Studios/Instagram)

A wave of excitement and nostalgia was seen in some comments on the post. One user declared that the Tron fandom had officially returned, while another enthusiastically shared their love for the franchise and their excitement for its continuation.

Fans getting excited after the trailer release of Tron: Ares (Image via Disney Studios/ Instagram)

While the neon-lit visuals and Leto’s haunting voiceover in the trailer sparked a wave of excitement, many fans have questions about the storyline. Chief among them is: How will Tron: Ares reconcile its plot with the events of Tron: Legacy? Is Flynn really alive? Where is Sam? And perhaps most pressing: can there be a Tron film without Tron himself?

Some commenters believe the "Tron" title now refers to the digital world itself rather than the character, while others hope the reveal is being kept under wraps. A few worry the film may lean too heavily into spectacle without resolving legacy threads. Still, others are placing faith in director Joachim Rønning and composer duo Nine Inch Nails, who have taken over from Daft Punk.

Cast, plot, and release details of Tron: Ares

Jared Leto stars as Ares in Tron: Ares, a highly advanced program on a mission to alter the relationship between humanity and technology. (Image via Disney Studios/ YouTube Tron: Ares trailer)

Tron: Ares is the third installment in the Tron franchise and stars Jared Leto as Ares, a program who crosses into the human world on a mission that could reshape the relationship between the digital and real.

Directed by Joachim Rønning (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil), the film also features Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, and Jodie Turner-Smith. Jeff Bridges, who played Kevin Flynn in the original films, is confirmed to return and is heard narrating in the trailer.

The official trailer, released on April 5, 2025, teases sleek, stylized visuals that maintain the franchise’s signature neon-soaked aesthetic while introducing new threats and philosophical questions about AI, existence, and humanity’s dependence on technology.

Tron: Ares is set for theatrical release on October 10, 2025, and is being positioned as a standalone entry that builds on the previous lore but carves a new path with fresh characters and conflicts.

As the countdown to October begins, all eyes are on Disney to see whether Tron: Ares can live up to the legacy of its predecessors while bringing something new to the grid. Whether you're a nostalgic fan of the original or a newcomer lured by Leto’s Ares, one thing is certain: the game is back on.

