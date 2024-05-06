How old is Nicolas Cage's son, Weston Cage? Oscar Winner's oldest child accused of beating his mother

Veteran actor Nicolas Cage's oldest son, Weston Cage, is facing allegations of beating his mother. The 33-year-old son of the Ghost Rider actor was accused of beating his 56-year-old mom, Christina Fulton, on Sunday, April 28, 2024. Fulton was allegedly trying to console Westin through an emotional moment when he allegedly snapped and assaulted her.

Newly captured images of Fulton showed the family matriarch with visible bruising under her left eye. Emergency services had arrived at Fulton's Los Angeles residence, but nobody was taken to the hospital. Weston, who immediately left the scene, has not yet been detained by the police.

33-year-old Weston Cage is making headlines, but unlike his father, Nicolas Cage, it's not for any new movies. Weston allegedly engaged in a brawl with his mother, Christina Fulton, and ended up allegedly beating her. According to reports from Page Six, Hello magazine, and TMZ, the incident occurred on April 28, when Christina allegedly called Weston to her Los Angeles residence.

According to sources from TMZ, which were cited by Page Six, Weston and Christina allegedly entered into a verbal argument, and it escalated into a physical confrontation. Emergency services, including an ambulance, made their way to Christina Fulton's residence, but she wasn't transported to a hospital.

Weston, on the other hand, had already left the scene before the arrival of law enforcement. The incident was allegedly not investigated as a possible felony battery. However, no arrests in connection to the incident have been made at the moment.

Sources close to Christina Fulton further informed TMZ that no alleged argument took place between the mother and son before the attack and that she'd called Weston Cage over to console him when he was going through a moment. The sources also requested for privacy.

Brand new photographs taken of Christina Fulton also reveal yellow and red bruising under her left eye sans much swelling. Weston Cage's mother's whole face was covered in a plethora of bruises, along with spots of discoloration on certain parts of her face that looked like they were fading.

Weston Cage and his mother were engaged in a lawsuit against Weston's ex-wife

The mother-son duo was previously engaged in a rather high-profile lawsuit against Weston Cage's ex-wife, Hila Arounian. Weston married Arounian in 2018 and had Cyress and Venice, twin daughters. However, the duo split up a little while after the 2020 pandemic.

In November 2023, Weston Cage and Christina Fulton filed defamation lawsuits against Hila Arounian, alleging that Weston's ex-wife had requested a "fraudulent restraining order" preventing the mother-son duo from seeing the twins. The lawsuits also further accused Arounian of embezzling $100,000.

Documents obtained by Page Six read:

"This type of character assassination is part of a disturbing pattern of behavior in which Ms. Arounian levies false, malicious allegations against people as a means of coercion and manipulation."

Weston and Christina filed a lawsuit against Weston's ex-wife (Image via Instagram/@bonafidesavage)

Fulton had told The US Sun at the time that she and Nicolas Cage could not even meet their three-year-old granddaughters after they were born. Christina Fulton told the outlet:

"We're in a quiet, horrible nightmare. It's insane, painful, hurtful, devastating."

Weston alleged in his lawsuit that his ex-wife spread "malicious lies" about him after he had filed for divorce. He also claimed that Arounian had taken advantage of him when he was recovering from unspecified mental health problems. Weston told The US Sun:

"I have been a target of defamation for my entire life. I've stayed quiet, but now that I am facing the worst traducement and defamation, yet, I will be taking immense and aggressive action."

Apart from his twin daughters, Weston Cage is also the father of two boys from a previous relationship named Lucian and Sorin.

