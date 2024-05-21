How old is Violet Affleck? Jennifer Garner tearfully celebrates daughter’s high school graduation, receives comforting messages from other celebs

Jennifer Garner became emotional during her and Ben Affleck's 18-year-old daughter Violet Affleck's graduation. On Monday, May 20, the actress posted pictures of herself in tears while attending her eldest daughter's high school graduation ceremony. Garner shares three children with actor and director Ben Affleck: Violet Anne Affleck, Seraphina (now known as Fin) Affleck, and Samuel Garner Affleck.

Jennifer Garner's Instagram post caught the attention of a plethora of Hollywood celebrities, who all comforted and congratulated Garner for her daughter's illustrious milestone. Some of these names included Reese Witherspoon, Julianne Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow, Selma Blair, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Busy Philipps.

Jennifer Garner lets the tears flow as 18-year-old daughter Violet graduates high school

13 Going on 30 star Jennifer Garner was in tears during her daughter's graduation on Monday. The actress took to Instagram to post a few of her reactions to the occasion. The first picture showed Garner in tears during the ceremony, applauding while wearing a name tag. The second picture showed the actress shedding some more tears outside the venue.

The third picture showed Jennifer Garner on a plane wiping tears off her face with a handkerchief. This was accompanied by a video of a panicked Garner wiping her eyes and asking the person filming "How are we gonna make it?" and "What are we gonna do?". The last picture showcased the actress wearing a pair of "2024" sunglasses. Garner captioned her post:

"Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate. 🎓 (bless our hearts 🥺♥️🤣)"

Violet is Jennifer Garner's eldest child (Image via Getty Images)

Jennifer Garner has three kids, all of whom she shares with ex-husband and Gone Girl star Ben Affleck. The couple's kids include 18-year-old Violet, 15-year-old Fin, and 12-year-old Samuel. Affleck and Garner met on the set of 2000's Pearl Harbour when they were both in different relationships. The duo got married in 2005 and after over a decade of marriage, filed for divorce in 2017.

In the comments section of Garner's Instagram post, a plethora of Hollywood actresses expressed their support and comforted the mother of three. Freaks and Geeks star Busy Philipps wrote that she "literally" couldn't believe that this was happening, while the Batman Returns star Michelle Pfeiffer gave Garner a "Well done🎓❤️🥹🎉".

Boogie Nights actress Julianne Moore congratulated the actress and Selma Blair expressed her love with a simple heart emoji. Shakespeare in Love actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who had two kids around the same age as Violet wrote:

"I’m sooooo with you ❤️‍🩹".

Legally Blonde actress Reese Witherspoon comforted Garner with a short message. She wrote:

"Oh honey ... I know. 😢 ❤️ You have done a great job , mama! I will be here for support and lots of hugs."

Garner received a lot of comforting messages (Image via Instagram/@jennifer.garner)

"She's a self-starter"- Jennifer Garner on Violet Affleck

During a People magazine interview in March, Jeniffer Garner revealed that all her kids were "really solid" at the moment. She told the publication:

"I'm just watching them in this new phase of life where they're figuring out who they're going to be and what they're going to study. And I'm so interested in them. All the time, I'm interested in everything about them."

Garner also admitted that it was hard to let kids make their own decisions. The actress said that she had a hard time not telling her kids what she sees them as and what she thinks they should do. Garner admitted that she really did have to sit on her hands.

The interview with People magazine was conducted only three days before Violet turned 18, a milestone that she described as "exciting". The actress said:

"I can see the stress — even though the excitement and stress go hand in hand. But she's handling it like a champ and she's totally in charge. I'm not having to say, 'Are you doing this, are you doing this?' She's a self-starter. And I'm just proud of her no matter what."

Jennifer Garner was last seen on screen in the 2023 Netflix movie Family Switch, alongside Ed Helms. Garner is rumored to reprise her role of Elektra in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine, with the actress even being credited for the role on IMDb.