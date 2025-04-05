How to watch Becoming Led Zeppelin? Digital release date, where to watch, and more 

Becoming Led Zeppelin is a documentary film on the iconic English rock band. The film follows the story of singer Robert Plant, guitarist Jimmy Page, bassist John Paul Jones and drummer John Bonham.

Released on IMAX screens on February 7, 2025, Becoming Led Zeppelin was released on digital streaming via premium video on demand on April 4, 2025. Prime Video also offers streaming of Becoming Led Zeppelin for purchase or rental.

The film highlights the origins of this legendary music band and their meteoric rise to success. Moreover, it features rare and never-before-seen footage, performances and music, offering a unique viewing experience to the audience.

Director Bernard McMahonthe's documentary highlights Led Zeppelin’s creative, musical, and personal journey. Narrated by the band members themselves, the film is the first official documentary on their lives.

The official summary of the film reads:

“Becoming Led Zeppelin explores the origins of this iconic group and their meteoric rise in just one year against all the odds. Powered by awe-inspiring, psychedelic, never-before-seen footage, performances, and music, Bernard MacMahon’s experiential cinematic odyssey explores Led Zeppelin’s creative, musical, and personal origin story. The film is told in Led Zeppelin’s own words and is the first officially sanctioned film on the group.”

Becoming Led Zeppelin: Streaming options explored

Becoming Led Zeppelin was released on digital streaming via premium video on demand (PVOD) on Friday, April 4, 2025. The film is now available on Prime Video, where it can be purchased for $24.99 or rented for $19.99 for 48 hours.

However, the film can also be purchased or rented on Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and other digital platforms for similar prices.

More about Becoming Led Zeppelin explored

The documentary film features interviews with the three surviving members of the iconic 1960s English rock band Led Zeppelin—Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones, and Robert Plant.

The film also includes period video clips and audio interviews with drummer John Bonham, who passed away in 1980 at the age of 32. The film follows the band's origins and early years. It also features some vintage, never-before-seen concert videos from concerts in England and the United States.

As per a Variety article, published on December 5, 2024, Bernard MacMahon said in a statement:

“The cinematic power of Imax paired with the film’s authentic sound creates an immersive and transportive viewing experience letting audiences feel like they are there, in the venues with the band.”

As per a press release, the documentary is narrated in Led Zeppelin's own words and is the first officially sanctioned film about the music band.

As mentioned in Variety, writer-producer Allison McGourty said:

“We spent five years flying back and forth across the Atlantic scouring attics and basements in pursuit of rare and unseen film footage, photographs and music recordings. Then we transferred each piece of media with custom techniques, so that in Imax, these 55-year-old clips and music would look and sound like they came out of the lab yesterday.”

Becoming Led Zeppelin is now available for streaming on digital platforms, allowing viewers to watch it in their homes. After an IMAX release, the documentary had its digital premiere in April 2025 and is now available on several major platforms such as Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home.

