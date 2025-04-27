How to watch Death of a Unicorn at home? Digital release date, platforms, and more

Death of a Unicorn, a horror-comedy movie featuring Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd, will become available for home consumption on digital platforms at the close of April 2025. The movie, which opened in theaters on March 28, will be released for digital rental and purchase on April 29, 2025, based on various industry sources.

Audiences can watch the movie from home via streaming platforms such as Prime Video, AppleTV, and Fandango at Home, It will not be streaming on Netflix in the United States. However, it should be available to stream on Max (previously HBO Max) later in the year, after its digital release window.

Several sources have noted this release date, but there has not yet been an official announcement from studio A24, so things are subject to change.

Digital release date and availability

Death of a Unicorn will hit digital streaming on April 29, 2025. The movie will soon be available for viewers to buy or rent at home.

The movie will be available on:

Prime Video (pre-order and buy)

AppleTV

Fandango at Home

At present, Prime Video offers the movie for pre-order at a purchase price of $24.99. Rental prices are expected to be about $5 less than the purchase price, with a typical 48-hour rental window.

Streaming platforms and future availability

Death of a Unicorn won't be streaming on Netflix in the US. A24 and Warner Bros. Discovery have an agreement giving Max (formerly HBO Max) the exclusive first rights to stream A24’s theatrical movies in the US following their digital and home media windows.

Based on new A24 release patterns, the movie will appear on Max about four months from the time it has a theater opening. That would make its debut on Max during late July and early August of 2025.

The available Max subscriptions are:

$9.99 a month (ad-based)

$16.99 a month (advertisement-free)

$20.99 a month (advertisement-free in 4K Ultra HD)

Theatrical release and plot overview of Death of a Unicorn

Death of a Unicorn had its world premiere at the 2025 South by Southwest Festival before its US release in theaters on March 28, 2025. The film is directed and written by Alex Scharfman and stars Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega, Will Poulter, Richard E. Grant, Téa Leoni, Anthony Carrigan, Jessica Hynes, Kathryn Erbe, and Sunita Mani.

The film tells the tale of a father and daughter who, on their way to a weekend getaway, kill a unicorn by accident. The billionaire employer of the father wants to harness the unicorn's miraculous healing powers, and things escalate into a chain of darkly comedic situations.

Pricing

For viewers who want to watch Death of a Unicorn from home:

Buy: $24.99 (Prime Video, AppleTV, Fandango at Home, etc.)

$24.99 (Prime Video, AppleTV, Fandango at Home, etc.) Rent: Will likely be around $19.99 for 48 hours

Will likely be around $19.99 for 48 hours Streaming: On Max sometime in four months following theatrical release

To view, simply go to your preferred digital platform, type in Death of a Unicorn, and choose either purchase or rent after its digital release.

